Paul Finebaum believes Bryan Harsin will be fired within the next two weeks

After a crushing 21-17 loss to LSU, the consensus is that Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin will be fired before the end of the season.

Although, according to some, the firing may come sooner than that.

Paul Finebaum joined McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning on WJOX 94.5 FM to discuss Harsin's fate.

According to Finebaum, he won't be at Auburn much longer.

“If the end was near last week, the end is nearer this week,” Finebaum said. “I really have to anticipate it’s either at the end of this week or the next. Because the frustration in the Auburn family is boiling over.”

The disarray is everywhere. It's in the statistics. It's in the recruiting. Most importantly, it's in the product on the field.

“At some point Auburn needs to quit acting like this is going to be corrected,” Finebaum said. “Auburn had some amazing opportunities lately and they’ve failed.”

The Tigers don't lack for talent. It's obvious even to the most average viewer that what Auburn is currently doing is not working. You don't have to be able to intelligently break it down on an X's and O's level to understand that the results are consistently bad, and that's what matters at the end of the day. Harsin isn't delivering results.

“They went 3-2,” he said. “That tells you all you need to know when you consider the obvious, Georgia, Alabama and then fill in the blanks with everyone else. This is not going to be a good season. … When it’s inevitable, go ahead and do it.”

The Tigers travel to Georgia this Saturday. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. central. Vegas does not have faith in Auburn in this one.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch