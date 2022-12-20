Coach Cadillac Williams tabbed best running backs coach by Big Game Boomer

What Coach Cadillac Williams did for Auburn over the last few games of the season was just incredible.

He took a deflated team, fanbase, and coaching staff and brought something we hadn't seen on the Plains in a while, hope.

There was hope for the future and excitement for what the coming year would bring.

This hope and excitement bled over to the Hugh Freeze hire and has blown up like lighter fluid on a fire since.

Coach Freeze made a tremendous decision to keep Coach Williams on staff.

Popular Twitter page Big Game Boomer put out a list of the top fifty running back coaches of 2022, and of course, Coach Williams was a top this list.

You could argue that Coach Williams deserves to be in the top fifty head coaches list, thanks to what he did during his four games as the Tigers headman.

Coach Williams is an amazing coach but a better person, and Auburn is blessed to have him on the Plain coaching the running backs and helping the offense.

