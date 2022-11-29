Skip to main content

Carnell Williams will serve as associate head coach under Hugh Freeze

Carnell Williams is staying on staff and received a promotion.

Here's some news that every Auburn fan wanted to hear. 

Carnell Williams will be the associate head coach for the Auburn football program under new head coach Hugh Freeze. 

After acting as interim head coach in response to Bryan Harsin being fired, Williams united the fanbase and inspired the team to finish the season strong. 

"It has always been my desire to remain at Auburn," Williams said in a tweet. "Last night, I was able to meet with Coach Freeze where he shared his core values and vision for the football program and young men he will be coaching. He is a man of faith and we share many of the same values when it comes to coaching. I am excited about his vision and plan for getting Auburn back to its winning ways, including winning championships! Coach Freeze asked me to stay on and join his staff as associate head coach. I accepted the position and am excited about working with him and learning from him." 

This will be the fourth head coach that Williams will be on staff with at Auburn. After coaching for Gus Malzahn, Harsin, and himself, he will look to help Freeze win games on the Plains. 

Auburn interim coach Carnell Williams during the Iron Bowl pregame.
By Zac Blackerby
