PHOTOS: A look at the best pictures from Auburn football's loss to Mississippi State

Auburn football fell to Mississippi State 39-33 in overtime Saturday night.

Despite the final score, belief and hope for this team are at the highest points that they have been all season due to the leadership of interim head coach Carnell Williams.

Here are some of the best photos from the action between Auburn and Mississippi State.

Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Zach Bland / AU Athletics Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Zach Bland / AU Athletics Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Austin Perryman / AU Athletics Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Austin Perryman / AU Athletics Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Zach Bland / AU Athletics Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics Austin Perryman/ AU Athletics Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Zach Bland / AU Athletics Austin Perryman/ AU Athletics Zach Bland/ AU Athletics Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Zach Bland/ AU Athletics Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics Zach Bland/ AU Athletics Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics Zach Bland / AU Athletics Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Must read stories

Lane Kiffin's contract details, what it would take for Auburn to get him

New staff designations for Auburn following Harsin's firing

Auburn coaching Hot Board V2: A new name enters the ring

REPORT: Auburn players want Deion Sanders

Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin lead betting odds for Auburn's next head coach

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch