Skip to main content

PHOTOS: A look at the best pictures from Auburn football's loss to Mississippi State

It was a blast to watch Carnell Williams on the sidelines.

Auburn football fell to Mississippi State 39-33 in overtime Saturday night. 

Despite the final score, belief and hope for this team are at the highest points that they have been all season due to the leadership of interim head coach Carnell Williams. 

Here are some of the best photos from the action between Auburn and Mississippi State. 

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Coach Carnell Williams with the team after the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Robby Ashford (9) and Colby Wooden (25) after the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) gives auburn the lead during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Zach Bland / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Coach Carnell Williams gets the team hyped up during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Coach Carnell Williams on the sidelines of a historic game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Marcus Bragg (98) tackles MSU offense during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium .Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Coach Carnell Williams excited for overtime during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Robby Ashford (9) jumps in to end zone for the two point conversion during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium Zach Bland / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Coach Carnell Williams after the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Cam Riley (13) and Dylan Brooks (39) celebrate play during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Coach Carnell Williams waving to fans after the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium .Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Cam Riley (13) tackles MSU offense during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Owen Pappoe (0) and Cam Riley (13) tackle MSU offense between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Derick Hall (29) sacks Mississippi State quarterback during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Austin Perryman / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Robby Ashford (9) runs the ball during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium .Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Luke Deal (86) and Anders Carlson (26) celebrate field goal between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium .Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Oscar Chapman (91) punts the ball during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Austin Perryman / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Robby Ashford (9) jumps over Mississippi State defense during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Colby Wooden (25) sacks MSU quarterback during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Robby Ashford (9) scores the first touchdown of the game during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Robby Ashford (9) and Tank Bigsby (4) celebrate touchdown during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Jaylin Simpson (36) celebrates interception during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Colby Wooden (25) and Derick Hall (29) celebrate sack during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Robby Ashford (9) celebrates touchdown during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Zach Bland / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Koy Moore (0) catches pass from Robby Ashford (9) during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium .Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Derick Hall (29) makes the tackle during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium .Austin Perryman/ AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Nehemiah Pritchett (18) attempts to make the tackle during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium .Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Coach Carnell Williams before the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Zach Bland / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Robby Ashford (9) gets team hyped up before the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Austin Perryman/ AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Anders Carlson (26) kicks the field goal during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Zach Bland/ AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Pre-game huddle with Coach Carnell Williams before the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Jarquez Hunter (27) dives over MSU defense during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Dylan Brooks (39) picks up the fumble for the turnover during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Zach Bland/ AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Coach Carnell Williams before the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Robby Ashford (9) throws for the pass during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Derick Hall (29) and family during Tiger Walk before the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Robby Ashford (9) after pregame huddle before the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Zach Bland/ AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas (0) makes a reception for a touchdown while defended by Auburn Tigers cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (18) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Camden Brown (17) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Coach Carnell Williams before the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Team arrives to Tiger Walk fans before the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium .Zach Bland / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Coach Carnell Williams before the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) is defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Collin Duncan (19) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers interim head coach Carnell Williams stands on the sidelines during the second half of the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) runs off the field during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) reacts after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Coach Carnell Williams before the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium .Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Members of the Auburn Tigers defense react after a fumble recovery against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Jeffrey M'Ba (5) forces a fumble by Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers interim head coach Carnell Williams reacts after a penalty during overtime against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Pregame huddle before the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium .Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) react with teammates after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers interim head coach Carnell Williams walks onto the field after a play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Must read stories

Lane Kiffin's contract details, what it would take for Auburn to get him

New staff designations for Auburn following Harsin's firing

Auburn coaching Hot Board V2: A new name enters the ring

REPORT: Auburn players want Deion Sanders

Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin lead betting odds for Auburn's next head coach

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Coach Carnell Williams on the sidelines of a historic game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Football

PHOTOS: A look at the best pictures from Auburn football's loss to Mississippi State

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Colby Wooden (25) and Derick Hall (29) celebrate sack during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Football

Auburn's defensive PFF grades vs Mississippi State

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Robby Ashford (9) celebrates touchdown during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Zach Bland / AU Athletics
Football

Auburn's offensive PFF grades vs Mississippi State

By Zac Blackerby
1 Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Coach Carnell Williams before the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium .Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics
Football

Auburn drops a heartbreaker to Mississippi State

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) gains a first down during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

Player Props for Auburn vs Mississippi State

By Lindsay Crosby
Carnell Williams Carnell Williams on June 8, 2019 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs

By Zac Blackerby
Madison Parduhn of Auburn Equestrian
News

Auburn Equestrian Captures 13-6 Win at South Carolina

By Auburn Elvis
TJ FInley vs Penn State.
Football

REPORT: Auburn QB TJ Finley not traveling with team to Mississippi State

By Lance Dawe