ESPN believes Hugh Freeze to be front-runner in Auburn head coaching search

College football insider Adam Rittenberg recently released a ranking of all open Power Five jobs as well as their interim coaches.

According to Rittenberg, there is a 5% chance that Auburn interim coach Carnell Williams is retained as head coach for next season. Not so shocking, considering Williams would likely have to win out in order to get a look.

In more surprising news, not only did Rittenberg tab Auburn as the No. 1 open Power Five job on the market (over Wisconsin, Nebraska, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, and Colorado), but he believes that Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze is the lead candidate to take the position over other potential hires.

"Although Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin is viewed as the frontrunner for the Auburn job, Freeze might be the better fit for the long run," Rittenberg wrote. "Freeze embraces the recruiting piece and would use Auburn's NIL program to his advantage. He has a known track record of producing exciting and effective offenses, first at Ole Miss and now at Liberty. Before Liberty, Freeze had spent his entire career in the SEC footprint."

Freeze is 33-12 overall in three and a half years at Liberty and was 39-25 in five years at Ole Miss (2012-16). Despite carrying some well-known baggage with him, it seems as though the SEC would be willing to let him back into the conference to coach.

Reports also indicate Freeze wants the job if Auburn comes calling.

"He has the personality to connect with Auburn fans and possibly bring together the power brokers around the program. His new contract at Liberty likely wouldn't prevent a move to Auburn. Freeze was unhirable in the SEC for a while after his downfall at Ole Miss, but more than five years after his resignation, a return makes more sense."

Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC) travels to take on Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3 SEC) in Starkville this Saturday. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. central on ESPN2.

Must read stories

Lane Kiffin's contract details, what it would take for Auburn to get him

New staff designations for Auburn following Harsin's firing

Auburn coaching Hot Board V2: A new name enters the ring

REPORT: Auburn players want Deion Sanders

Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin lead betting odds for Auburn's next head coach

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch