Transfer defensive lineman Justin Rogers graded well according to PFF

Hugh Freeze has landed many star transfers. Justin Rogers is one of the most exciting on defense. Football is won and lost in the trenches. Auburn both has recently had great players on the defensive line, and has great high school recruits coming in, but help is needed there right now. The transfer of this former Wildcat eases a lot of stress in that area.

Rogers played in 26 games for Kentucky over the last three years. He mostly played nose guard and recorded 61 tackles including 37 this past season. At 6’3 330 pounds, Rogers could be a huge piece for a defensive line that needed reloading.

Rogers has gotten better each year. His snaps also more than doubled last year going from 209 to 450. Rogers improved in every major category each year from tackling to pressures to coverage.

Stat of the day:

Rogers finished the 2022 season with a PFF grade of 70.9.

What it means:

Rogers will be an important piece this year for Auburn. New defensive coordinator Ron Roberts is known for running a lot of 3 down lineman sets. When you’re only playing three defensive linemen, those guys need to be able to hold their own. Again, at 6’3 330 pounds with these PFF grades, highly coveted transfer Rogers is in a good place to make a big impact immediately.

