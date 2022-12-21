Daquayvious Sorey has signed with the Auburn Tigers

Daquayvious Sorey is officially an Auburn Tiger after signing on early signing day.

Sorey was a highly sought-after recruit who held offers from Alabama, Georgia, and Arkansas but eventually chose the Tigers.

He has been committed to Auburn since August 26th, but it was good to see pen hit paper with this talented wideout.

With receiver being a position of question heading into next year, you can expect to see Sorey on the field in his true freshman campaign.

Here is a scouting report of Sorey from 247Sports southeast recruiting director Andrew Ivins who had this to say, "A big-framed skill player that has found ways to impact the game in all three phases on Friday nights. Limited verified data available, but seems to be accurately listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds. Could, however, eventually get up to over 215 pounds once lifting and eating college. Viewed by many as a wide receiver long term, and for good reason as he can not only make acrobatic catches on the outside, but pick up chunks of yardage when the ball is in his hands as he weaves his way through traffic and bounces off defenders. Usually one of the most explosive players on the field at the prep level and seems capable of finding a top-end gear, which makes sense given track and basketball background (took 5th at Florida’s 1A track meet in the high jump as a sophomore). Created separation in the Sunshine State’s lowest classification on offense as a junior totaling 563 receiving yards. Also returned a pair of punts for touchdowns. Definitely has the skill set to emerge as a WR1 or WR2 type in a pro-style attack, but could also probably make a difference on defense at the Power Five level having watched him move around on the 7-on-7 circuit as he’s fluid in his backpedal and understands how to play angles. Overall, should be viewed as a plus athlete with upside. Likely will need some time to adjust to the speed and demands of college football, but should be in the two-deep sooner rather than later if he can quickly take to coaching and avoid setbacks."

Sorey could develop into a deadly weapon in a Hugh Freeze offense and will be a ton of fun to watch in an Auburn uniform.

