Auburn football hires Jeremy Garrett as new defensive line coach

Just hours after the news broke that defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh would not be retained at Auburn, the Tigers found their next coach up at the position.

Auburn is set to hire Liberty's defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett for the same position, per Mike Gittens of The War Rapport. Before his time with the Flames, Garrett spend two seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns as an assistant DL coach.

Liberty - who's top three sack artists this season are defensive lineman - ranks No. 3 national in total sacks this season with 41.

The Flames' defense were also inside the top 35 national in yards per carry.

Here's a look at Garrett's entire resume:

2022-present – Liberty (DL)

2020-21 – Cleveland Browns (Asst. DL)

2019 – Vanderbilt (Defensive Quality Control)

2018 – Ensworth HS (HC)

2011-17 – Enworth HS (Defensive Coach)

2010 – Southaven HS (AC)

Auburn let a number of staff members walk this afternoon, including defensive assistant Roc Bellantoni, defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard, and offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Will Friend.

Secondary coach Zac Etheridge and linebackers coach Christian Robinson are expected to be retained.

It does not appear that the Tigers will be going to a bowl game (if they are invited) under new head coach Hughe Freeze, based on the cleaning of the cupboard we've seen this week.

