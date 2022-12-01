SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze had a great phone call.

When news broke that Auburn was zeroing in on Hugh Freeze, people reported that SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey voiced displeasure with him rejoining the SEC.

This was all cleared up today as Commissioner Sankey said he had a "very positive" conversation with Freeze.

Sankey also said that this phone call was not his first with Freeze since he left Ole Miss five years ago. Sankey noted that he appreciated the way Freeze responded in his press conference.

Coach Freeze's first few days on the Plains have been very positive, and some of the people who opposed the hire are starting to see the good to come.

Coach Freeze will continue searching for his coaching staff so that everyone can get going on the recruiting trail.

Some current Auburn players, like quarterback Robby Ashford, have voiced their excitement to have Freeze as their new head coach.

It is great to hear that everything with Commissioner Sankey is cleared up.

There are many things for Auburn fans to be excited about with Coach Freeze at the reigns on the Plains.

