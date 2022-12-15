Auburn parts ways with linebackers coach Christian Robinson

Linebackers coach Christian Robinson has been let go, according to multiple reports. He was well liked and respected among players and recruits alike.

Robinson joined the Auburn football coaching staff in January 2022 underneath former head coach Bryan Harsin as the Tigers' linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator.

Robinson spent the previous four seasons as linebackers coach at Florida, where he helped the Gators finished seventh nationally in scoring defense in 2019. That season the Gators were among the tops in the SEC in numerous defensive categories and were third nationally in red zone defense.



He's worked at five SEC schools now, including Florida, Georgia (GA), Ole Miss (GA), and Mississippi State (GA).

Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live reported that the Tigers are expected to bring in former Liberty linebackers coach Josh Aldridge in to fill the position.

Hugh Freeze has now removed every Bryan Harsin hire from the staff, while adding his two new coordinators in Philip Montgomery and Ron Roberts. With the potential hiring of Aldridge on the horizon, the new Auburn staff is almost complete.

