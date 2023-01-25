Auburn’s Passing offense last year vs Coach Hugh Freeze historically

There is a new sheriff in town. His name is Hugh Freeze.

He is known as an incredibly hard working recruiter but also as a great offensive mind. Auburn’s offense has really struggled for the last five years. During this time, many Auburn fans have theorized Freeze might could fix Auburn’s offensive woes. It was common conversation between my Uncle Steve and I this season in section 50, and we are about to find out if he can.

To be fair, when Gus Malzahn had great offensive line play, Auburn’s offense thrived. Unfortunately, the quality offensive line play was few and far between. Malzahn also seemed too repetitive and predictable as a play caller and seemed unwilling to adapt.

Coach Freeze appears to have a more willing personality in this department. The word on Freeze, unlike our last two head coaches, is that he listens to others thoroughly and gets along with the many personalities down on the plains. He has hired a 51 year old respected offensive coordinator in Phillip Montgomery who is considered one of the brightest offensive minds in college football.

Freeze has primarily praised Montgomery’s scheme and is said to be excited about blending aspects of his system with Montgomery’s. Whether on the recruiting trail or addressing offensive philosophy, Freeze is a breath of fresh air.

Stat of the day:

Speaking of air, Auburn’s passing game this season averaged 172 passing yards per game and around 6 yards per attempt. Freeze has surpassed this every year he has been a head coach. He averaged 293 at Arkansas State, 290 at Ole Miss, and 250 at Liberty, each with around 8 yards per attempt.

What it means:

It has been so long since Auburn had a decent passing game. There have been so many offensive coordinators. Each has fallen on the sword as a scapegoat for why the passing game and offense in general looks so bad. It has been a very long time since Auburn’s passing game was anything but a head scratching mess. Perhaps, with Freeze at the helm, things will be different.

