Five reasons Auburn could struggle against Alabama

These five things could cause fits for Auburn against Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

Auburn is set to head to Tuscaloosa and take on the Crimson Tide of Alabama. 

The Iron Bowl is the biggest rivalry in college sports, so these two teams don't have much of a liking for one another.

There is a lot on the line for the Tigers as they hope to get to the crucial six-win mark and make a bowl game. 

Regardless of the rivalry, this talented Alabama football team will be looking to blow the doors off this Auburn team. 

Let's look at five ways Auburn could struggle against Alabama. 

Bryce Young is a stud

Nov 19, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates a touchdown with teammates at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Young is arguably the best quarterback in college football and has numbers to back it up. Young is throwing for 266 yards per game. His completion percentage is a spectacular 63%, and he has thrown for 24 touchdowns. Last year's Heisman Trophy winner loves the Iron Bowl and will be looking to pick the Tigers apart in front of his home crowd. If the Tigers let Young throw the ball all over them, it will be a tough game to win. 

Will Anderson is not human

Nov 19, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Austin Peay quarterback Mike DiLiello (12) is tackled by Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Will Anderson is an absolute stud pass rusher and will be a top-five pick in this year's NFL Draft. He has had a slow year, only collecting eight sacks but the numbers he put up last season were just incredible. We all know the Auburn offensive line struggles this season have been an issue. The Tigers have looked better of late, protecting Robby Ashford, but they haven't been blocking a guy like Anderson. If Anderson is in Ashford's face all game, it will not be a fun afternoon for Auburn fans. 

Alabama has the best duel threat running back in the country

Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs against LSU Tigers safety Joe Foucha (13) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the best duel-threat running back we have seen in college football in a long time. He is perfectly balanced as a runner and a pass catcher. This stretches the defense so much. Gibbs missed last week's game against Austin Peay due to an injury, but he should be good to go for the Iron Bowl. If Gibbs runs all over the Tigers, gets in the open field, and catches passes, the Tigers will have a tough time pulling off the upset.  

Alabama gets after the quarterback

Robby Ashford

Alabama's pass rush is not just Anderson. They can attack you from multiple different directions with different players. The Crimson Tide have 32 sacks on the season, meaning 24 of them have come from someone other than Anderson. If Ashford is on his back all game, there is no way the Tigers will be able to sustain drives. Hopefully, the running game will get going to take some pressure off Ashford and the offensive line. If Ashford gets sacked all game long, there is no way the Tigers can leave T-Town with a win. 

Alabama has a solid kicker

Nov 12, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide place kicker Will Reichard (16) reacts after kicking a 49 yard field goal against the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Alabama won 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

It seems like almost every year, the Iron Bowl is decided by an Alabama kicker. Just think about the kick six or the 2019 doink off the upright. Well, this season, Alabama actually has a good kicker. Will Reichard has made all 51 of his extra points and is 21-25 on field goals. If this game comes down to a kick, the Crimson Tide have to feel pretty good about their place kicker but don't forget it is the Iron Bowl; anything can happen. 

Five reasons Auburn could struggle against Alabama

