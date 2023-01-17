Skip to main content

Brother of former Auburn linebacker KJ Britt receives offer from Tigers

Keenan Britt has received an offer from Hugh Freeze and the Tigers.
Another Auburn legacy could be continuing on in 2026.

Keenan Britt, a 2026 defensive end from Oxford High School, has received an offer from Auburn. Keenan is the brother of former Tigers linebacker KJ Britt, who played from 2017-2020.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound EDGE has interest from Arkansas and UCF as well, per On3 and 247Sports.

KJ Britt excitedly quoted his brother's tweet announcing the offer, saying "Gonna make me cry. To see my little bro get an offer from my Alum!"

KJ recorded 119 tackles over the course of his four seasons with the Tigers and was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Round.

You can check out Keenan's freshman highlight reel for Oxford High School here.

Football

By Lance Dawe
