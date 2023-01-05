Jeremiah Cobb is going to bring a lot to the table for the Tigers

Auburn has a very talented running back committed in Jeremiah Cobb.

Many compare him to the likes of Alvin Kamara and Raheem Mostert, two studs in the NFL.

Cobb is going to add depth to a running back room already full of great players. Let's take a look at what kind of numbers Cobb put up in high school.

Stat of the Day:

Jeremiah Cobb rushed for 6,567 total yards during his high school career.

Season Rushing Yards Rushing Touchdowns Rushing Yards Per Game Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving Touchdowns Senior 2,016 23 155.1 16 377 5 Junior 2,163 30 154.5 24 561 8 Sophmore 2,013 18 134.2 10 191 2 Freshman 375 4 46.9 1 13 0

What does this mean?

Well, the first thing this means is Auburn is going to have an absolutely loaded backfield in 2023.

The Tigers will return Jarquez Hunter and Damari Alston while also bringing in Cobb.

It would not surprise me if Cobb took away a good amount of carries from both of these backs. This kid is just incredibly talented.

He can do it on the ground and through the air, making him a true duel threat.

This Tiger backfield will be one of the biggest strengths of this football team in Coach Hugh Freeze's first year on the Plains.

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch