Jeremiah Cobb is going to bring a lot to the table for the Tigers

Jeremiah Cobb's high school numbers look straight out of a video game.

Auburn has a very talented running back committed in Jeremiah Cobb. 

Many compare him to the likes of Alvin Kamara and Raheem Mostert, two studs in the NFL. 

Cobb is going to add depth to a running back room already full of great players. Let's take a look at what kind of numbers Cobb put up in high school. 

Stat of the Day: 

Jeremiah Cobb rushed for 6,567 total yards during his high school career. 

Jeremiah Cobb High School Stats

Season&nbsp;Rushing YardsRushing TouchdownsRushing Yards Per GameReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving Touchdowns

Senior

2,016

23

155.1

16

377

5

Junior

2,163

30

154.5

24

561

8

Sophmore

2,013

18

134.2

10

191

2

Freshman 

375

4

46.9

1

13

0

What does this mean?

Well, the first thing this means is Auburn is going to have an absolutely loaded backfield in 2023. 

The Tigers will return Jarquez Hunter and Damari Alston while also bringing in Cobb. 

It would not surprise me if Cobb took away a good amount of carries from both of these backs. This kid is just incredibly talented. 

He can do it on the ground and through the air, making him a true duel threat. 

This Tiger backfield will be one of the biggest strengths of this football team in Coach Hugh Freeze's first year on the Plains. 

Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) sheds tacklers as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Catholic defeated Trinity 52-7.
Football

Jeremiah Cobb is going to bring a lot to the table for the Tigers

By Andrew Stefaniak
