Auburn could land Wake Forest transfer Rondell Bothroyd

The Auburn Tigers could add Rondell Bothroyd to the defensive line.

Auburn appears to be the favorite for Wake Forest defensive end Rondell Bothroyd according to an interview with Auburn Live

Bothroyd is listed at 6-foot-5, 258 pounds on Wake Forest's 2022 roster. He put Auburn at the top of his list after discussing his visit with Auburn Live's Jeffrey Lee

He will make his decision after visiting Oklahoma and Penn State in the coming days. 

The defensive end/EDGE defender could help address a position of need for Auburn. Like Vanderbilt transfer EDGE Elijah McAllister joining the Tigers, he would offer help at the position for one season. Perhaps that would be enough for other EDGE defenders on the roster like Keldric Faulk and Dylan Brooks to take another step as a defender by the end of the 2023 season. 

Bothroyd seems to be a fan of Auburn defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett. The two have been communicating since he entered the transfer portal. 

Dec 31, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) is tackled by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd (40) at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
