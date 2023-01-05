Auburn could land Wake Forest transfer Rondell Bothroyd

Auburn appears to be the favorite for Wake Forest defensive end Rondell Bothroyd according to an interview with Auburn Live.

Bothroyd is listed at 6-foot-5, 258 pounds on Wake Forest's 2022 roster. He put Auburn at the top of his list after discussing his visit with Auburn Live's Jeffrey Lee.

He will make his decision after visiting Oklahoma and Penn State in the coming days.

The defensive end/EDGE defender could help address a position of need for Auburn. Like Vanderbilt transfer EDGE Elijah McAllister joining the Tigers, he would offer help at the position for one season. Perhaps that would be enough for other EDGE defenders on the roster like Keldric Faulk and Dylan Brooks to take another step as a defender by the end of the 2023 season.

Bothroyd seems to be a fan of Auburn defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett. The two have been communicating since he entered the transfer portal.

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch