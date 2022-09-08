Could a two-quarterback system work for this Auburn football team?

In Auburn's season opener, both TJ Finley and Robby Ashford took a hefty amount of snaps.

Finley started the game and looked sharp until throwing two ugly interceptions where he made the same mistake twice.

Ashford looked great running the football and threw a dime to Ja'Varrius Johnson for a 56-yard gain. After this big completion, Ashford made a few good throws and then threw another deep ball that he left about ten yards short. He was bailed out on this play by a pass interference call.

Both quarterbacks had their moments, but at the end of the day, Ashford looked better than Finley.

Ashford's quarterback rating (QBR) was an SEC-leading 97.4 in the win over Mercer.

Now we are a few days away from the Tigers game against the San Jose State Spartans, and Finley has kept the starting job but we could see a fifty-fifty split between the two quarterbacks.

With Big Ten foe Penn State heading to the Plains soon, the question has to be asked will a permanent starter be chosen, or will the Tigers stick with a two-quarterback system?

On the Locked On SEC Podcast, host Chris Gordy asked guest Chris Marler, host of the College Football Uncensored Podcast, if he thinks Auburn will stick with a two-quarterback system or name a permanent starter.

Marler said, "No, they can't do that. The quickest way Harsin does get fired is by showing any indecision. You look at Robby Ashford; I think his upside is much higher than Finley's. I think you pin your hopes to that kid over TJ Finley for sure. A San Jose team that barely beat Portland State in week one. I think Auburn wins. You need to have answers going into the Penn State game. Cause you're facing a Sean Clifford and James Franklin team that had to battle adversity against Purdue. You better find some answers going into that."

Hopefully, after the San Jose State game, there will be some clarity at the quarterback position so whoever the coaches pick can get all the practice reps as the team prepares to host the Nittany Lions.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch