Five reasons Auburn could struggle against Missouri

These things could cause trouble for Auburn against Missouri.

Auburn is coming off a horrific loss to Penn State, and now the team will prepare for their first SEC opponent. 

Auburn will be without their starting quarterback TJ Finley in the game and their third-string quarterback Zach Calzada for the rest of the season. 

This means some players will have to step up, or Auburn could struggle in this game. 

Missouri is coming into Auburn 2-1 with wins over Abilene Christian and Louisiana Tech and a horrendous loss to Kansas State.

Let's look at five ways Auburn could struggle against Missouri.

Robby Ashford can't get it done

Robby Ashford is tackled against Penn State.

With TJ Finley out for this, Robby Ashford will get his first career start. Now that the Calzada season-ending injury news has broken, it's Ashford's show until Finley returns from injury. Ashford has had flashes this season where he has looked great, including great plays with his arm and legs.

But the two interceptions he has thrown have been balls that were flat-out inaccurate and underthrown. It will be interesting to see the game plan the coaching staff comes up with, having a week to fully game plan with Ashford as the starting quarterback. Auburn could struggle in this game if Ashford cannot get the job done.

Missouri can run the football

Sep 17, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Cody Schrader (20) runs the ball against Abilene Christian Wildcats defensive lineman Jordan Paup (45) and defensive lineman David Oke (98) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

A week ago, Penn State ran for 245 yards against this Auburn defense, and now Missouri is coming into town averaging 202 yards on the ground per game. Missouri has multiple running backs that get carries, and their quarterback is also a threat.

Part of Auburn's struggles from a week ago was missing gaps and assignments. The coaching staff should be able to patch up this in practice, but if that doesn't happen, Auburn could struggle to stop Missouri's rushing attack. 

Auburn doesn't feed Tank Bigsby

Tank Bigsby carries the ball vs Penn State.

Last week against Penn State, Tank Bigsby only touched the ball 11 times. If Auburn wants to start, SEC play 1-0 Bigsby needs to touch the ball at least 20 times. Bigsby is Auburn's best offensive weapon; he needs to be force-fed touches.

Hopefully, with Ashford quarterbacking for the Tigers, it will create some running lanes for Bigsby since Missouri will have to respect Ashford's legs. If Auburn doesn't get the ball to Bigsby a lot, they will struggle against Missouri.

Missouri creates a lot of turnovers

Abilene Christian wide receiver Kobe Clark is tackled by Missouri safety Joseph Charleston during a game against Abilene Christian on Sept. 17, 2022 at Faurot Field in Columbia.

Missouri is averaging two turnovers forced per game so far this season, and Auburn is second to last in the country in turnover margin (-8). Ashford will need to not throw picks, and every Auburn ball carrier will need to focus on ball security. If the Tigers can take care of the football, they should win this game, but if they give Missouri a short field via turnovers, it could be a long afternoon.

Missouri's quarterback has had a good start to the season

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) overlooks the MU offensive line during the Tigers' 34-17 win over Abilene Christian on Sept. 17, 2022.

So far this season, Missouri's quarterback Brady Cook has a 64.7% completion percentage, four touchdowns, and 626 passing yards. This gives Cook a 135.0 quarterback rating. He can also get it done with his legs, which opens up the Missouri rushing attack.

Cook has been great about getting the ball out quickly and has only been sacked twice. This means the Auburn cornerbacks will have to be excellent in coverage all game. If the Auburn defense lets Cook pick them apart, it could be a tough game for the Tigers to win.

If you want to see what Vegas thinks of the Auburn vs. Missouri game, click here.

If you want to know what ESPN's FPI rankings think about Auburn's outlook going forward, click here.

Sep 17, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers mascot Truman the Tiger sprays water on the student section prior to a game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
