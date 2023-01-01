Auburn DL Colby Wooden: NFL Draft scouting report, prediction, analysis

Auburn continues to be well represented in this year’s draft, as Colby Wooden has thrown his name into the mix.

The former all-state Lawrenceville GA native made the most of his time on the Plains, and even before he took a snap in college he was projected to be a high draft pick in the NFL and since he came out of Archer High as a four-star prospect, he’s made good on those projections (though he could probably go even higher with another year under his belt).

While Derick Hall had the spotlight on the defensive line all season, fans shouldn’t overlook the value of Colby playing alongside him, benefitting from the distraction Hall got on his way to a solid season racking up 27 tackles, 6 sacks and 7 tackles for a loss. Since he’s decided to forgo his senior year, let’s wish him well and take a look at what he brings to the table.

COLBY WOODEN: AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Edge (Jr).

6’5 – 258 pounds.

WHAT HE DOES WELL – Freak athleticism and speed, and is consistent with getting pressure on the Quarterback. Colby doesn’t let opposing defenders block him for long before he’s creating chaos in the backfield. He has shown versatility along the defensive line which NFL scouts will love, and is amazingly agile for a player his size.

WHAT NEEDS WORK – Most of his weaknesses come against the run, as he’s slow to plug holes while trying to locate the quarterback. Sacks are his first priority and it shows when the play starts.

He also gets bullied by blockers who are quick with their hands and can move the lane where they want it, so run disruption will need work wherever he lands. Some teams might want him to bulk up a bit as most ege rushers in the NFL are around a healthy 265 pounds.

CURRENT PROJECTION – PITTSBURGH STEELERS, ROUND FOUR, PICK 114 – The Steelers have a knack for finding late round gems, and after the injury to TJ Watt in 2022, Coach Mike Tomlin could be thinking about depth.

After going offense-heavy in the early rounds, the Steel curtain would get an immediate contributor who could evolve into a full time starter with the right coaching, and Pittsburgh is the right place for Colby to land. With a solid pro day and combine showing, this projection could rise as high as an early round 3 selection.

