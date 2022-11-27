Skip to main content

Auburn football's defensive PFF grades vs Alabama

Here are Auburn football's defensive PFF grades from the Iron Bowl.

Auburn had several players score worse than their average PFF grade in the Iron Bowl against Bryce Young and Alabama. 

While Owen Pappoe led the way, he was the only defender to grade higher than an 80 or a 70. Pappoe's tackling grade of 84.1 and coverage grade of 86.0 helped boost his grade from PFF. 

Auburn put 19 Tigers on the field on defense. All but two defenders played double-digit snaps. Only Jeffrey M'Ba (six) and Cayden Bridges seven) didn't cross double digits in total defensive snaps of the Tigers that saw the field. 

Here are the defensive PFF grades for the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl. 

1. LB Owen Pappoe - 85.0

2. S Caleb Wooden - 68.0

3. DL Morris Joseph - 66.1

4. DB Keionte Scott - 65.0

5. EDGE Derick Hall - 64.2

6. DB DJ James - 63.3

7. DL Jeffrey M'Ba - 61.2

8. EDGE Dylan Brooks - 60.5

9. DB Jaylin Simpson - 60.4

10. EDGE Marcus Bragg - 59.8

11. LB Cam Riley - 58.0

12. DL Jayson Jones - 55.9

13. DB Nehemiah Pritchett - 52.5

14. DL Colby Wooden - 52.0

15. DL Marquis Burks - 51.5

16. DL Marcus Harris - 51.3

17. DB Cayden Bridges - 49.9

18. DB JD Rhym - 43.9

19. Zion Puckett - 39.0

Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates interception during the game between Auburn and Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
By Zac Blackerby
