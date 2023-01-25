Auburn player: 'Workouts are 1000% harder than last year'

Hugh Freeze has taken over as Auburn's head coach and has changed just about everything. So far, it looks like everything is working out for the better.

I spoke with an Auburn starter about what the new workouts have looked like and what some of the changes have looked like.

The player I spoke to said, "The workouts are 1000% harder than the last coaching staff."

He also added that previous staff's workouts had gotten stale and that this change was needed. There's more energy when it comes to growing and improving in the offseason.

The player said that I could share the conversation but asked me to not use his name.

Auburn hired Hugh Freeze on November 28th. Since then, he helped lead Auburn's recruiting efforts to allow Auburn to finish as a top 20 class in the 2023 rankings, including the flip of 5-star Keldric Faulk from Florida State. Freeze also was able to add 12 players to Auburn's roster via the transfer portal.

Auburn will play in the annual A-Day game on April 8th in Jordan Hare Stadium.

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders

Check out Auburn Daily's stats of the day!

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch