Auburn football quarterback depth chart: Unless something changes, Robby Ashford is QB1

As of right now, until the Tigers add a quarterback through the transfer portal, Robby Ashford is QB1 for Auburn.

It's clear that Hugh Freeze and his staff have made an effort to go out and get a signal-caller through the portal this offseason, but for one reason or another they have yet to land on one they like.

The depth in Auburn's QB room isn't thin, but the most notable thing Hugh Freeze has done thus far with the portal is upgrading the Tigers' talent at certain positions... even ones that have begun to build depth.

Here's a look at the scholarship quarterbacks on roster, and how a depth chart may look heading into the spring... until Auburn potentially lands one in the portal

Robby Ashford

Ashford spent his first two seasons at Oregon, where he did not see the field. He transferred in to Auburn in 2022 and earned the backup role to TJ Finley to begin the season. He essentially split time with Finley on the field through the first two weeks.

Following Finley's injury in week three vs Penn State, Ashford took over the starting role and never relinquished it - completing only 49.2% of his passes on the season but showing serious promise as a dual-threat - churning out over 700 rushing yards and solidifying himself as the best option in Auburn's quarterback room heading into 2023.

Hugh Freeze, known to develop quarterbacks well, should be able to elevate Ashford's passing game. If the Tigers decide to ride with him as starter, and Freeze is able to round him out as a true quarterback, he could be a serious problem in the SEC next season.

The athleticism is more than there. Polishing up his mechanics is the next step.

Career attempts/completions - 123/250

Career passing yards - 1,613

Career passing touchdowns - 7 (7 INT)

Career total touchdowns - 14

Best game of career: At Alabama (11/26/22) - 11/23, 77 yards, 1 TD, 17 carries, 121 yards, 2 TD OR Vs LSU (10/1/22) - 19/38, 337 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 11 carries, 19 yards

Holden Geriner

Geriner now enters his second season with the Tigers after redshirting in 2022.

He recorded a stat in one game - coming in for a drive against Missouri - but did not receive any sort of meaningful playing time.

While raw, it was evident in fall camp that Geriner had the best passing mechanics in Auburn's quarterback room. It will be interesting to see how Hugh Freeze works with Geriner - or, if Freeze decides to bring in a QB from the portal, Geriner may decide to transfer himself. The former four-star quarterback has talent and could work well in a system like Freeze's.

Career attempts/completions - 2/3

Career passing yards - 8

Career passing touchdowns - N/A

Career total touchdowns - N/A

Best game of career: N/A

TJ Finley

Finley has had an interesting career.

After transferring in from LSU, Finley appeared in nine games for the Tigers in 2021, throwing for 827 yards and six touchdowns. He eventually got his shot to start after Bo Nix was injured vs Mississippi State. He struggled in games against South Carolina, Alabama, and Houston.

Finley entered 2022 fall camp as the expected backup to Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada, but after it was clear Calzada wouldn't be able to go due to a shoulder injury, Finley beat out Robby Ashford for the starting job. The staff treated the two quarterbacks as if it wasn't really a starting position Finley had won, but rather first snaps in a two-quarterback rotation.

It did not work, and when Finley went down with an injury vs Penn State, he never saw the field for the Tigers for the rest of the season.

He is expected to slide down the depth chart this season (as he nearly entered the transfer portal) while Freeze continues to work with Ashford and a potential additional transfer.

Career attempts/completions - 183/321

Career passing touchdowns - 12 (10 INT)

Career total touchdowns - 15

Best game of career: Vs South Carolina (LSU, 10/24/20) - 17/21, 265 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 8 carries, 24 yards, 1 TD

Hank Brown

Brown - a.k.a "Baby Goat" - is the newest addition to the quarterback room, coming in as a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound signal-caller was committed to Hugh Freeze and the Liberty Flames. He pulled his commitment in early December chose to go with Freeze to Auburn. His relationship with Freeze seems strong as would have been hard to beat for Brown's services.

My scouting report on Brown based on his highlight tapes:

Brown shows excellent touch in the vertical passing game, more specifically on sideline throws. Has good accuracy and timing on short and intermediate throws. Good arm strength. Great size at 6-foot-4. Slightly slower delivery, but good base and release. Consistent. Nothing too extreme to complain about with dropback. Highlight tapes don't offer much in terms of progression through reads. A little heel clickish. Does not bail from pressure, very calm in the pocket. He should fit extremely well in Hugh Freeze's offense.

HS Senior passing yards - 3,264

HS Senior passing touchdowns - 47

