Auburn Football's Rebirth Starts with Connor Lew, Revamped Offensive Line
AUBURN, Ala. - During the previous few seasons, there were obvious struggles with the offensive line of the Auburn Tigers. If the offensive line struggles, there's a trickle-down effect that can sabotage the whole offense.
You can have an NFL legend quarterback under center, let's say Tom Brady, without him having time to get the ball out, we would not know Tom Brady as we know him today.
One can say the same thing about a running back. The reason Kerryon Johnson was SEC offensive player of the year at Auburn is because of the big guys up front. In 2017, Kerryon rushed for a total of 1391 yards on 285 attempts, which adds up to 4.9 yards per carry to go along with 18 touchdowns. That would not be possible without a powerful offensive line leading the way for their tailback.
Last season, the Auburn offensive line gave up 27 sacks. Two years ago, that number was 30; far too many if you are going to win football games. By comparison, national champion Ohio State only gave up 17 sacks last season, while playing four more games than Auburn.
Current Auburn center Connor Lew is the lead offensive lineman and an All-American candidate. He knows the importance of his position group performing well during the season. During SEC media day, Lew was asked how this unit is different from the last two he played with at Auburn.
“I think the biggest thing is just the combination of talent as well as how well we’ve meshed so far this season,” Lew said. “I’m excited to work with these guys in the fall camp and compete with them in the season.”
Hugh Freeze brought in offensive tackles Xavier Chaplin from Virginia Tech and Mason Murphy from USC in the transfer portal to address the need to protect the quarterback.
“Just how both of them come in with experience at other places,” Lew said of the new bookends. “It was really cool to see them pick up the offense fast, and make our jobs easier. We didn’t have to spend a lot of time on coaching up. We could get straight into technique.”
With a revamped offensive line, quarterback Jackson Arnold has a chance to thrive in his new home on the plains. A projected starting lineup for the offensive line is LT Xavier Chaplin, LG Dillon Wade, C Connor Lew, RG Jeremiah Wright, and RT being interchangeable between Izavion Miller and Mason Murphy.
Without a doubt, this is the best offensive line group Freeze has assembled so far on the Plains, giving the offense the foundation it needs to get the ball to a bevy of weapons, including All-SEC wide receivers Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton Jr.