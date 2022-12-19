Skip to main content

Auburn football offers 2023 QB Hank Brown

Brown was originally committed to Hugh Freeze when he was at Liberty.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have offered 2024 quarterback Hank Brown.

Brown, a three-star QB out of Nashville, Tennessee, is currently being pursued by the Tigers, UAB Blazers, and the Pittsburgh Panthers. Trent Dilfer, the new head coach of the Blazers, was Brown's coach at Lipscomb Academy.

He also holds offers from Minnesota, Illinois, and Vanderbilt. He was originally committed to Liberty but decommitted in early December. Brown recently took a visit to the Plains and left with very positive reviews.

Scouting report: Brown shows excellent touch in the vertical passing game, more specifically on sideline throws. Has good accuracy and timing on short and intermediate throws. Good arm strength. Great size at 6-foot-4, 195 pounds. Slightly slower delivery, but good base and release. Consistent. Nothing too extreme to complain about with dropback. Highlight tapes don't offer much in terms of progression through reads. A little heel clickish. Does not bail from pressure, very calm in the pocket. He should fit extremely well in Hugh Freeze's offense.

Rankings:

247Sports: No. 58 QB

On3: No. 109 QB

Rivals: No. 26 QB

Must read stories

The best quarterbacks available in the transfer portal

Baumhowers to provide NIL deal for Auburn's offensive line

ESPN analyst believes this transfer quarterback would fit well in Hugh Freeze's offense

Offensive lineman Connor Lew flips from Miami to Auburn

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall taking visit to Auburn

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn helmet.
Football

Auburn football offers 2023 QB Hank Brown

By Lance Dawe
War Eagle
Football

Auburn OL target decommits from Ole Miss

By Zac Blackerby
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (1)
Football

Podcast: Hugh Freeze is giving Auburn football recruiting a major bump

By Zac Blackerby
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn basketball falls against the USC Trojans

By Zac Blackerby
Dec 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) moves the ball against Southern California Trojans guard Tre White (22) during the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn Basketball’s loss vs. USC

By Jeremy Robuck
Tre Donaldson vs Georgia State
Basketball

WATCH: Auburn freshman Tre Donaldson rising to occasion vs USC

By Lance Dawe
Romi_Levy__11__20221130_wbb_vLR_ee_221
Basketball

Tigers Down Samford, Extend Win Streak to Six

By Harrison Tarr
Aubie before the game between Auburn and Western Kentucky at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Recruiting

Auburn football flips three-star DT Stephen Johnson

By Lance Dawe