Auburn football offers 2023 QB Hank Brown

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have offered 2024 quarterback Hank Brown.

Brown, a three-star QB out of Nashville, Tennessee, is currently being pursued by the Tigers, UAB Blazers, and the Pittsburgh Panthers. Trent Dilfer, the new head coach of the Blazers, was Brown's coach at Lipscomb Academy.

He also holds offers from Minnesota, Illinois, and Vanderbilt. He was originally committed to Liberty but decommitted in early December. Brown recently took a visit to the Plains and left with very positive reviews.

Scouting report: Brown shows excellent touch in the vertical passing game, more specifically on sideline throws. Has good accuracy and timing on short and intermediate throws. Good arm strength. Great size at 6-foot-4, 195 pounds. Slightly slower delivery, but good base and release. Consistent. Nothing too extreme to complain about with dropback. Highlight tapes don't offer much in terms of progression through reads. A little heel clickish. Does not bail from pressure, very calm in the pocket. He should fit extremely well in Hugh Freeze's offense.

Rankings:

247Sports: No. 58 QB

On3: No. 109 QB

Rivals: No. 26 QB

