Podcast: Hugh Freeze is giving Auburn football recruiting a major bump

Auburn had a good weekend on the recruiting front.

Auburn football has received a major recruiting bump after hiring Hugh Freeze. Tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, safety Sylvester Smith, and defensive tackle Stephen Johnson all made their commitment to the Auburn Tigers public this weekend on the Auburn recruiting front.

Auburn football is still searching for the next quarterback to compete with Robby Ashford. Grayson McCall ended up not visiting but Devin Leary made his way to Auburn to see what the Auburn Tigers and Hugh Freeze had to offer.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and Locked On MLB Prospects. They discuss the latest Auburn football news, transfer portal drama, and Hugh Freeze excitement.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

