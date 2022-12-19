Podcast: Hugh Freeze is giving Auburn football recruiting a major bump

Auburn football has received a major recruiting bump after hiring Hugh Freeze. Tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, safety Sylvester Smith, and defensive tackle Stephen Johnson all made their commitment to the Auburn Tigers public this weekend on the Auburn recruiting front.

Auburn football is still searching for the next quarterback to compete with Robby Ashford. Grayson McCall ended up not visiting but Devin Leary made his way to Auburn to see what the Auburn Tigers and Hugh Freeze had to offer.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and Locked On MLB Prospects. They discuss the latest Auburn football news, transfer portal drama, and Hugh Freeze excitement.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Must read stories

Top five positions of need for Auburn football through the transfer portal

Baumhowers to provide NIL deal for Auburn's offensive line

NC State quarterback Devin Leary set to visit Auburn

Offensive lineman Connor Lew flips from Miami to Auburn

Former Auburn player and coach set to be named Arkansas' defensive coordinator

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook