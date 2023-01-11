Two Auburn Tigers make the Postseason SI99 Prospect Rankings

Two of Auburn's 21 commits in the 2023 recruiting class have made Sports Illustrated's postseason SI99 prospect rankings, a ranking of the top 99 high school prospects in America.

Running back Jeremiah Cobb and defensive lineman Keldric Faulk came in at No. 91 and No. 97 respectively. Here's a breakdown of them both:

Jeremiah Cobb, No. 91

This may be the most intriguing pickup of Auburn's 2023 recruiting class. Cobb was a monster at Montgomery Catholic High School, posting insane stats and displaying a well-rounded skill set. 247Sports noted in their analysis that "not one physical trait that stands out among the rest but (Cobb) possesses a well-rounded skill set and has a good feel for the position."

And a good feel he has. There have been several comps thrown out for Cobb, and one many recruiting experts come back to is Alvin Kamara, given his ability to catch passes out of the backfield and turn anything into a big gain. There's not a particular area of weakness in his game (outside of the fact that he's still raw, as any high school talent), which is great news for the Tigers, who would expect him to take over the starting role as early as 2024 if Jarquez Hunter were to declare for the NFL Draft.

Cobb has some serious potential to become a great weapon in Hugh Freeze's offense.

Career carries - 639

Career yards - 6,567

Career rushing touchdowns - 75

Career YPC - 10.3

Career receiving yards - 1,142

Career receiving touchdowns - 15

Career YPC (receiving) - 22.8 (!)

Keldric Faulk, No. 97

Listed at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, Faulk's frame is already somewhat developed and could see more size added to it before he takes the field this fall.

"He just fits so well what they want to do," Auburn Live's Cole Pinkston noted on the Locked On Auburn podcast back in the summer. "He has the right demeanor and plays a position of need for Auburn. Eku Leota and Derick Hall could both be leaving after this year, leaving you with just Dylan Brooks. Many people from Highland Home, Alabama, like to stay close to home [...] He fits at other schools, but Auburn feels like the right place for him, and he has mentioned that a few times."

A scouting report from 247Sports notes that he "shows the ability to win consistently with his athleticism and length in pass rushing situations," and "can bend the edge and has the ability to play in space." He's a rangy end that will utilize his length to his advantage. Auburn has lacked serious size across the board on the defensive line for a few years, and with Faulk's commitment they are heading in the right direction.

The 4-star EDGE could see the field early and be a part of defensive coordinator Ron Roberts' plans early.

