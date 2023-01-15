Robby Ashford finished in the top half of the SEC in yards per completion in 2022
Unless Hugh Freeze and the Auburn coaching staff add a transfer quarterback, Robby Ashford will be the favorite to land the starting quarterback job for the Tigers in 2023.
Ashford led the Tigers' offense down the stretch last season after TJ Finley suffered an injury. Ashford was inconsistent in passing the ball but made the defense respect his legs on every play.
Still, some of his passing numbers show that he can put together a season that could place him in the top third of passers in the SEC.
Stat of the day
Robby Ashford finished sixth in the SEC in yards per completion last season (min. 100 attempts) at 13.05 yards
What it means
The SEC is losing a lot of talented and experienced quarterbacks this off-season. After Stetson Bennett ran out of eligibility and Bryce Young declared for the NFL Draft, there's room for some movement among SEC quarterbacks this season. Tennessee losing Hendon Hooker is another name that SEC defenses could be relieved not to have to defend in 2023.
When Ashford connected with Auburn pass catchers last season, it was for explosive plays. He averaged more than a first down every time someone caught one of his passes.
Freeze's offense is expected to make whoever is at quarterback play better in 2023. If that's Ashford, Auburn could see this number rise this season.
Related Stories
Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze
Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart
Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023
Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football
ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube