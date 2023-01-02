Skip to main content

A look at the best shots of Robby Ashford from the 2022 season

Robby Ashford made the most of his first season at Auburn.

Robby Ashford was counted out by almost everyone when discussing Auburn's quarterback battle in the spring and fall. 

Zach Calzada and TJ Finley dominated the talking points with discussions of who would be Auburn's starting man under center. Over the course of the fall, it became a two-man race and rotation at quarterback between Finley and Ashford. 

After a Finley injury, Ashford never gave up the job. He played with fight and through injury. In a Hugh Freeze offense, his skillset could elevate his play to the next level. 

Here are some of our favorite shots from Robby Ashford's 2022 season after transferring from Oregon. 

Robby Ashford (9) scrambles out of the pocket during the game between Auburn and Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford during the Iron Bowl pregame.
Nov 12, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) warms up before the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Tyler Fromm (85),Robby Ashford (9),and Tank Bigsby (4) celebrate a touchdownduring the football game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 19, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Robby Ashford (9) celebrates touchdown during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Zach Bland / AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Robby Ashford (9) gets team hyped up before the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Austin Perryman/ AU Athletics
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) reacts with offensive lineman Kilian Zierer (77) after a touchdown during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Robby Ashford gets locked in before playing the Hogs on the Plains.
Robby Ashford scrambles against Georgia.
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries for big yardage during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Robby Ashford vs Penn State
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford attempts a pass pregame before Auburn vs Mercer.
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Robby Ashford (9) throws the ball deep during the game between Auburn and Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
