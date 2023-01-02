A look at the best shots of Robby Ashford from the 2022 season

Robby Ashford was counted out by almost everyone when discussing Auburn's quarterback battle in the spring and fall.

Zach Calzada and TJ Finley dominated the talking points with discussions of who would be Auburn's starting man under center. Over the course of the fall, it became a two-man race and rotation at quarterback between Finley and Ashford.

After a Finley injury, Ashford never gave up the job. He played with fight and through injury. In a Hugh Freeze offense, his skillset could elevate his play to the next level.

Here are some of our favorite shots from Robby Ashford's 2022 season after transferring from Oregon.

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Jason Homan/Auburn Daily John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Zach Bland / AU Athletics Austin Perryman/ AU Athletics Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Trey Lee / Auburn Daily Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch