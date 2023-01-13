Robby Ashford's rushing yards could drop in 2023

Skip to main content

Hugh Freeze's starting signal-callers have averaged 447.1 yards on the ground per season to go along with 7.5 rushing touchdowns.

It doesn't take an expert to see that Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford's feet can be a problem for opposing defenses. 

The Oregon transfer was thrown into the fire behind an inconsistent offensive line and a scheme that didn't match his strengths. Still, he rushed for more than what his new coach typically sees his starting quarterbacks do in a season. 

Stat of the day

What it means

Freeze's quarterbacks teach balance. Even with having mobile threats like Malik Willis for several years at Liberty, quarterbacks like Bo Wallace still showed enough of a threat to make defenses respect the potential run. 

If Ashford remains as Auburn's quarterback, we could see him be more effective through the air after being banged up a season ago. His 710 rushing yards in 2022 would be over what Freeze typically sees in his quarterbacks. Still. the threat of Ashford's feet may result in his number being called more on the ground throughout the 2023 season. 

Ashford will more than likely be asked to be more balanced under Freeze. Early in the season, Ashford was used almost exclusively as a rushing threat as he was subbed in to relieve TJ Finley during the first few games of the year until Finley went down with an injury. 

As far as touchdowns, Ashford's 2022 campaign was right on average. His seven scoring runs were right at the average for a Freeze quarterback. 

Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Robby Ashford (9) points to the sky after a touchdown during the game Auburn vs Ole Miss Austin Perryman/AU Athletics
