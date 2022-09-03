WATCH: Bo Nix throws two first-half picks against Georgia

Bo Nix started his career with the Oregon Ducks against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game.

Nix was 16-of-24 passing for 142 yards and two picks in the first half. He and the Ducks were able to move the ball late, but were unable to punch it in.

The first interception that Nix threw was a 50/50 ball that the defender came down with. The second interception was just a terrible decision by Nix where he didn't see the safety who eventually picked the ball off.

The Ducks are down 28-3 at halftime to the defending National Champions.

Nix will try and figure it out in the second half and get his team back in the game.

If Nix is not able to get it going, the Ducks could make a move to their stud freshman Ty Thompson to try and spark some offensive production.

Let's watch Nix's two first-half interceptions.

