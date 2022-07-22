Auburn football running back Tank Bigsby receives First Team All-SEC honors from the media

At SEC Media Days, every media member was given a ballet to choose their SEC standing predictions as well as their All-SEC teams.

Auburn star running back Tank Bigsby was chosen to be on the Preseason All-SEC Team. This means that the media members believe Bigsby will end up being the best running back in the SEC.

These rankings make sense as Bigsby is one of the better players in all of college football.

While it was upsetting to see that Auburn was picked to finish last in the SEC West, it was refreshing to see that Bigsby was ranked where he deserved to be among SEC running backs.

A year ago, Bigsby carried the football 223 times for 1,099 yards and ten touchdowns. He and the Auburn coaching staff are hoping all of those numbers will take a jump in 2022.

Bigsby only caught 21 passes for 184 yards a season ago, so the coaching staff will undoubtedly try to get the ball in his hands through the air more this season.

Bigsby represented Auburn very well at SEC Media Days and showed that he is as good of a person as he is a football player.

This will likely be Bigsby's last season on the Plains, barring something crazy, so all Tiger fans will be rooting for him to put up some exceptional numbers in 2022.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch