Auburn's rush defense should be in for a massive upgrade

Auburn could not stop the run last season.

It became more evident as the season went along that the Tigers were going to struggle in a variety of areas on that side of the ball. Unfortunately, while the pass defense tightened up, the run defense continued to give way to opponents.

Take a look at our stat of the day.

Stat of the day:

Auburn was 97th nationally in rush defense last season, giving up 172.6 yards per game and 4.64 yards per carry (105th nationally).

What it means:

The Tigers' run fits were not good last season.

It could be easily argued that the inability to stop the run didn't start and end with just the defensive line - the linebackers were less than great in run support last year - but regardless, the entire front seven needed an overhaul.

That's why Hugh Freeze brough in Ron Roberts.

Roberts was known at Baylor for doing two things really well: stopping the run and creating turnovers. Coincidentally, that's what Auburn was awful at last season.

Now, with a new system and a revamped roster aided by the transfer portal, Auburn should be able to bounce back on that side of the ball and plug gaps a little more effectively.

