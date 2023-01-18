Auburn's rush defense should be in for a massive upgrade
Auburn could not stop the run last season.
It became more evident as the season went along that the Tigers were going to struggle in a variety of areas on that side of the ball. Unfortunately, while the pass defense tightened up, the run defense continued to give way to opponents.
Take a look at our stat of the day.
Stat of the day:
Auburn was 97th nationally in rush defense last season, giving up 172.6 yards per game and 4.64 yards per carry (105th nationally).
What it means:
The Tigers' run fits were not good last season.
It could be easily argued that the inability to stop the run didn't start and end with just the defensive line - the linebackers were less than great in run support last year - but regardless, the entire front seven needed an overhaul.
That's why Hugh Freeze brough in Ron Roberts.
Roberts was known at Baylor for doing two things really well: stopping the run and creating turnovers. Coincidentally, that's what Auburn was awful at last season.
Now, with a new system and a revamped roster aided by the transfer portal, Auburn should be able to bounce back on that side of the ball and plug gaps a little more effectively.
Related Stories
Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze
Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart
Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023
Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football
ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube