Auburn's rush defense should be in for a massive upgrade

Auburn was 97th nationally in rush defense last season, giving up 172.6 yards per game and 4.64 yards per carry.
Auburn could not stop the run last season.

It became more evident as the season went along that the Tigers were going to struggle in a variety of areas on that side of the ball. Unfortunately, while the pass defense tightened up, the run defense continued to give way to opponents.

Auburn was 97th nationally in rush defense last season, giving up 172.6 yards per game and 4.64 yards per carry (105th nationally).

The Tigers' run fits were not good last season.

It could be easily argued that the inability to stop the run didn't start and end with just the defensive line - the linebackers were less than great in run support last year - but regardless, the entire front seven needed an overhaul.

That's why Hugh Freeze brough in Ron Roberts.

Roberts was known at Baylor for doing two things really well: stopping the run and creating turnovers. Coincidentally, that's what Auburn was awful at last season.

Now, with a new system and a revamped roster aided by the transfer portal, Auburn should be able to bounce back on that side of the ball and plug gaps a little more effectively.

