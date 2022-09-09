Five reasons Auburn could struggle against San Jose State

Auburn is set to face the San Jose State Spartans from the Mountain West Conference.

The last time these two teams met was in 2015 when Auburn won by a score of 35-21.

Last week this San Jose State team was barely able to beat a putrid Portland State team which leads many to believe Auburn should blow this team out of the water.

If the Tigers play well, they will leave this game with a victory, but this San Jose State team has some talent and should not be overlooked.

Let's look at five ways Auburn could struggle against the San Jose State Spartans.

San Jose State has some big pass catchers Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Last weekend against Portland State, receiver Elijah Cooks led the Spartans in receiving, catching six passes for 123 yards. What is most intimidating about Cooks is his size. He is six-foot-four and weighs 215-pounds. This will be a lot for Auburn's secondary to handle. While the Tiger secondary played well against Mercer in week one, the Bears were able to move the ball through the air and score twice. If Cooks is able to have another big day, it could cause issues for the Tigers. San Jose State's quarterback is mobile Eric Starling/Auburn Daily San Jose State's quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is mobile and can make plays with his legs if the play is dead. Against Portland State, Cordeiro had a 32-yard run in the victory. In Auburn's week one victory, Mercer's quarterback did not try to run the ball a ton, so this week the Tigers will need to make sure they keep contain. If Cordeiro can make plays with his legs in Jordan-Hare, it could be troubling for the Tiger defense. The Spartans have an electric punt returner Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Isaiah Hamilton is the Spartan's primary punt returner, and in the victory over Portland State, he returned one kick for 19-yards. Auburn has a great punter in Oscar Chapman, so he will need to try and get some good hang time on his punts, so Hamilton cannot return any kicks. If Hamilton is able to use his dynamic play-making ability, it could hurt the Tigers. The easiest way to win an upset game is to score on special teams, so Auburn needs to make sure that does not happen. San Jose State creates turnovers Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Against Portland State, San Jose State collected three turnovers. They picked the ball off twice and recovered a fumble. Portland State was able to move the ball fairly well against the Spartans; they were just slowed by turnovers. A week ago, Auburn starting quarterback TJ Finley threw two interceptions against Mercer. The Bears scored one of their two touchdowns off of a turnover. Turnovers are another way to kick start an upset. If Auburn can't take care of the football, they could struggle against the Spartans. San Jose State has a pretty good secondary Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Against Portland State, the Spartan secondary broke up four passes. This means that the Portland State pass catchers were blanketed well. Auburn's wideouts looked solid against Mercer but will need to take another step in the right direction against San Jose State. If the receivers cannot create separation, it could lead to the quarterbacks having to throw passes in tight windows, which could lead to turnovers. If the Tiger receivers can't get open, it will be a problem against San Jose State.

