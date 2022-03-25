Auburn Daily Roundtable: Spring practice seems to be going well

March isn't going to be as eventful as we thought it would be after the Auburn basketball team fell to the Miami Hurricanes in the Round of 32.

A lot of focus has shifted to Auburn football as they start prepping for the season five months away at spring practice.

It has already been an eventful few weeks for the program. With reports of several players standing out in drills, there's a lot of good to hold on to so far.

This was one of the topics we hit on in this week's Auburn Daily Roundtable.

What is your favorite storyline from spring practice so far?

Zac Blackerby: I like what we are hearing about TJ Finley so far. He was put in a tough spot last year. He came in late in the season behind an offensive line that could not help a star running back get the run game going and inconsistencies at wide receiver. He also battled an injury in the Birmingham Bowl against Houston. I'm glad he's getting his shot.

Lindsay Crosby: The physical development of the defensive line. Eku Leota is an absolute UNIT, Marcus Harris seemingly added 20 lbs of muscle, and Jayson Jones is an incredibly large human being (as is Jeffrey M'ba).

We're gonna have an actual ton of linemen available for goal-line situations, and it's gonna be AWESOME.

Lance Dawe: Young cornerbacks stepping up. Reports say that JD Rhym and AD Diamond have been playing well so far. I’m really looking for Rhym and Keionte Scott to contribute this fall.

Are you pulling for Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament for the SEC or do you hope they lose?

ZB: I like the players and wish them well but I have a hard time pulling for Eric Musselman. I'm glad his shoulder is better though.

LC: I legitimately have not watched one minute of the NCAA Tournament since Auburn was eliminated. I'll watch the championship game, probably, maybe, if there's no baseball on.

LD: I’m an SEC guy. Personally, I’ll be pulling for the Hogs all the way. Some folks out there want to push the narrative that the conference was overrated. I hope the Razorbacks prove everyone wrong.

With Dee Davis transferring, who is your favorite Auburn player who never played a snap for the Tigers?

ZB: It's got to be Tyler Queen. One of the craziest stories I've ever heard was when Gus Malzahn and his staff wanted to pursue Queen instead of Lamar Jackson.

LC: Trey Lindsey counts for this, right? He's an Auburn player who has never taken a snap. (Being technically correct is the best kind of correct.)

LD: All my homies love Sawyer Pate.

Who is your winner of the week?

ZB: Cayden Bridges. It seems like every media member who has been able to watch practice is talking about this young safety.

LC: Suni Lee, who got All-American recognition for ALL FOUR DISCIPLINES.

LD: TJ Finley. He seems to be working on his accuracy during spring so far. Improving how quickly he can go progress through his reads and get the ball out accurately will be key for him during this offseason.

