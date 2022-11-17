How Auburn football statistically compares to the rest of the SEC heading into cupcake week
Auburn is coming off a long over due win against Texas A&M. Here is how Auburn fares against the rest of the southeastern conference in different statistical categories going into week 12.
Offense
Points per game: Auburn is 13th in the SEC in total points per game averaging 22.9 PPG. The only team who averages less PPG is Texas A&M averaging 21.5 PPG.
Total yards per game: The Tigers average 377.9 PPG earning them a spot at ninth.
Rushing yards per game: Auburn sits at seventh averaging 190.6 yards per game on the ground. Ole Miss leads the conference averaging 259.60 YPG.
Passing yards per game: Auburn has the worst passing offense in the SEC averaging 187.3 PYG. Vanderbilt is ranked 13th averaging 20 more yards a game than the Tigers.
Sacks allowed: Auburn gives up an average of 2.5 sacks a game earning them a spot at 12th.
Defense
Points per game: Auburn is 12th in the SEC in points allowed per game. The Tigers give up 28.8 PPG on average.
Total yards per game: At ninth Auburn allows an average of 383.7 yards per game.
Rushing yards per game: Auburn gives up an average of 181.40 yards per game on the ground earning them a spot at 12th.
Passing yards per game: Auburn's pass defense has improved has the season has progressed. The Tigers are now ranked sixth in the conference in yards given up per game.
Sacks: Auburn is tied with Missouri at fourth. Both teams average 2.4 sacks per game.
3rd down conversion %: Through 10 games Auburn's opponents have attempted a third down conversion 149 times, of those attempts they have gotten the line to gain 61 times leaving the Tigers in 10th place with opponents having a 40.94% success rate against Auburn on third downs.
Special teams
Kick off returns: Auburn averages 24.8 yards per game on kickoff's earning them a spot at 13th.
Punt returns: Auburn sits at ninth in punt returns averaging 12.8 yards a game on punt returns.
Field goals: Auburn is 10th in fields goals averaging 1.4 field goals out of two attempts per game.
Yards per punt: Sitting in fifth place Auburn punts an average of 212.2 yards per game.
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube