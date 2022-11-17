Skip to main content

How Auburn football statistically compares to the rest of the SEC heading into cupcake week

Take a look at how Auburn ranks among the rest of the SEC statistically.

Auburn is coming off a long over due win against Texas A&M. Here is how Auburn fares against the rest of the southeastern conference in different statistical categories  going into week 12.

Offense

Robby Ashford

Points per game: Auburn is 13th in the SEC in total points per game averaging 22.9 PPG. The only team who averages less PPG is Texas A&M averaging 21.5 PPG.

Total yards per game: The Tigers average 377.9 PPG earning them a spot at ninth.

Rushing yards per game: Auburn sits at seventh averaging 190.6 yards per game on the ground. Ole Miss leads the conference averaging 259.60 YPG.

Passing yards per game: Auburn has the worst passing offense in the SEC averaging 187.3 PYG. Vanderbilt is ranked 13th averaging 20 more yards a game than the Tigers.

Sacks allowed: Auburn gives up an average of 2.5 sacks a game earning them a spot at 12th. 

Defense

Auburn defense vs Texas A&M

Points per game: Auburn is 12th in the SEC in points allowed per game. The Tigers give up 28.8 PPG on average.

Total yards per game: At ninth Auburn allows an average of 383.7 yards per game.

Rushing yards per game: Auburn gives up an average of 181.40 yards per game on the ground earning them a spot at 12th.

Passing yards per game: Auburn's pass defense has improved has the season has progressed. The Tigers are now ranked sixth in the conference in yards given up per game.

Sacks: Auburn is tied with Missouri at fourth. Both teams average 2.4 sacks per game.

3rd down conversion %: Through 10 games Auburn's opponents have attempted a third down conversion 149 times, of those attempts they have gotten the line to gain 61 times leaving the Tigers in 10th place with opponents having a 40.94% success rate against Auburn on third downs. 

Special teams

Evan McPherson kick during the Football Game between the Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers

Kick off returns: Auburn averages 24.8 yards per game on kickoff's earning them a spot at 13th.

Punt returns: Auburn sits at ninth in punt returns averaging 12.8 yards a game on punt returns.

Field goals: Auburn is 10th in fields goals averaging 1.4 field goals out of two attempts per game.

Yards per punt: Sitting in fifth place Auburn punts an average of 212.2 yards per game.

