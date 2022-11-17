How Auburn football statistically compares to the rest of the SEC heading into cupcake week

Points per game: Auburn is 13th in the SEC in total points per game averaging 22.9 PPG. The only team who averages less PPG is Texas A&M averaging 21.5 PPG.

Total yards per game: The Tigers average 377.9 PPG earning them a spot at ninth.

Rushing yards per game: Auburn sits at seventh averaging 190.6 yards per game on the ground. Ole Miss leads the conference averaging 259.60 YPG.

Passing yards per game: Auburn has the worst passing offense in the SEC averaging 187.3 PYG. Vanderbilt is ranked 13th averaging 20 more yards a game than the Tigers.

Sacks allowed: Auburn gives up an average of 2.5 sacks a game earning them a spot at 12th.