Auburn football has two in On3's top 300 players

The Auburn Tigers have two elite players returning this season.

The Auburn Tigers will enter the season with two of On3's Top 20 SEC players in the On3 College Football Impact 300

Bryan Harsin will see running back Tank Bigsby and defensive lineman Colby Wooden primed for a strong 2022 campaign. 

Bigsby is the highest-ranked Auburn Tiger on the list. He came in at 17 on the list. He's the third running back ranked behind Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama and Chris Rodriguez of Kentucky. 

On3 said the following about Bigsby. 

Tank Bigsby broke 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career last season and will likely do it again for Auburn in 2022. On top of 1,099 rushing yards, he had 10 scores and 184 yards receiving. Bigsby’s NIL value is $546,000 ahead of the 2022 season.

Wooden was ranked 20th on the list. This year, the versatile defender will line up in several spots for the Auburn defense. His first step is explosive and tough to defend. His ability to penetrate and cause havoc in the backfield will help make his fellow defenders find the opportunity to make plays. 

On3 wrote the following on Wooden. 

Colby Wooden has some versatility, able to play both inside at tackle and outside at end. He has racked up 107 career tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss, 9.0 sacks, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick. He ranks No. 72 in the NIL 100 rankings, carrying a current valuation of $434,000.

Auburn has a lot of returning production at several key positions. Running back and defensive line will be two crucial parts of this team's success in 2022. 

Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden (25) runs drills during an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Football

By Zac Blackerby
