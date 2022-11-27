Skip to main content

Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter move up the Auburn rushing record books

Tank Bigsby passed more Auburn greats after his performance in the Iron Bowl.

Tank Bigsby ran for just 63 yards in the Iron Bowl but now finds himself seventh on the all-time Auburn rushing leaderboard. 

Bigsby now has 2,821 career rushing yards, to find that 7th all-time at Auburn. He passed Brent Fullwood (2,789 from 1983-86) and Stephen Davis (2,811 from 1993-95).  At sixth all-time is Tre Mason (2,979 from 2011-13). 

Bigsby may have played his last game as an Auburn Tiger. With the status of a bowl game in question, and Bigsby probably going to the NFL Draft, he may have worn orange and blue for the last time at the college level. 

Jarquez Hunter had a game-leading 134 yards on the ground. He now has 1,269 career rushing yards to rank 41st among Auburn career leaders

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford also broke 100 yards with his 121-yard performance. Ashford and Hunter gave Auburn two 100-yard rushers in three consecutive games for the first time ever (Hunter and Bigsby vs. Texas A&M and Western Kentucky). It’s Ashford’s second 100-yd rushing game and Hunter’s fifth in his career

Hunter is expected to lead the Auburn rushing attack next season with Damari Alston and incoming freshman Jeremiah Cobb in 2022. 

REPORT: Auburn is pursuing Hugh Freeze

Hugh Freeze talks about the Auburn job

WATCH: Rooby Ashford throws a touchdown in the Iron Bowl

Auburn falls in the Iron Bowl

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Tank Bigsby in the Iron Bowl
Football

Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter move up the Auburn rushing record books

By Zac Blackerby
Dec 18, 2021; Mobile, Alabama, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze watches his defense on the field in the first quarter during the 2021 LendingTree Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Hugh Freeze addresses questions about the Auburn head coaching job

By Jack Singley
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford during the Iron Bowl pregame.
Football

WATCH: Robby Ashford throws dime to Ja'Varrius Johnson in the Iron Bowl

By Lance Dawe
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) runs off the field during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

WATCH: Robby Ashford scores first touchdown of the Iron Bowl

By Lance Dawe
Nov 5, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Liberty won 21-19. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Hugh Freeze, Liberty blown out by New Mexico State

By Jack Singley
Coach Carnell Williams celebrates touchdown during the football game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 19, 2022.Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers
Football

Alabama loses the Iron Bowl 49-27

By Andrew Stefaniak
Nov 5, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Liberty won 21-19. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Reports: Hugh Freeze has told Liberty that he is in conversations with Auburn

By Auburn Daily Staff
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (4)
Football

Podcast: Auburn football to hire Hugh Freeze?

By Zac Blackerby