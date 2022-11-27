Tank Bigsby, Jarquez Hunter move up the Auburn rushing record books

Tank Bigsby ran for just 63 yards in the Iron Bowl but now finds himself seventh on the all-time Auburn rushing leaderboard.

Bigsby now has 2,821 career rushing yards, to find that 7th all-time at Auburn. He passed Brent Fullwood (2,789 from 1983-86) and Stephen Davis (2,811 from 1993-95). At sixth all-time is Tre Mason (2,979 from 2011-13).

Bigsby may have played his last game as an Auburn Tiger. With the status of a bowl game in question, and Bigsby probably going to the NFL Draft, he may have worn orange and blue for the last time at the college level.

Jarquez Hunter had a game-leading 134 yards on the ground. He now has 1,269 career rushing yards to rank 41st among Auburn career leaders

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford also broke 100 yards with his 121-yard performance. Ashford and Hunter gave Auburn two 100-yard rushers in three consecutive games for the first time ever (Hunter and Bigsby vs. Texas A&M and Western Kentucky). It’s Ashford’s second 100-yd rushing game and Hunter’s fifth in his career

Hunter is expected to lead the Auburn rushing attack next season with Damari Alston and incoming freshman Jeremiah Cobb in 2022.

