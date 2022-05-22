Top ten Auburn Football returning offensive players PFF grades from 2021

In 2021 Auburn's offensive was very streaky. There were some games where it shined, like against Ole Miss and LSU, and a couple of games where it was nonexistent, like against Georgia State and Alabama.

A few different things caused trouble for the Auburn offense in 2021, like Bo Nix going down with an ankle injury against Mississippi State.

Auburn lost some offensive weapons to the transfer portal, including Nix, Kobe Hudson, and Tashawn Manning. While losing these players will be a big hit for Auburn, they are bringing back some studs, including Tank Bigsby, Keiondre Jones, and Landen King.

Heading into the 2022 season, there are a few question marks around the Auburn offensive unit, which are the offensive line, quarterback, and wide receiver.

Auburn fans thought heading into the offseason that these positions would be dealt with via the transfer portal, which has happened at some positions but not at others. Auburn brought in quarterbacks Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada to sure up the quarterback room. The coaching staff also brought in Dazalin Worsham to help the wide receiver room. Aside from these three players, no one else was brought on to help in the positions of need. We will have to hope that Coach Harsin and staff have done a good job coaching up the payers at these positions already on the roster for Auburn to succeed in 2022.

Let's take a look at which Auburn returning defensive players had top ten PFF grades based on last year's performance.

10. Alec Jackson Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics 63.9 PFF grade in 2021 9. Jordon Ingram Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics 65.1 PFF grade in 2021 8. Kameron Stutts Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics 65.3 PFF grade in 2021 7. TJ Finley AP Photo/Butch Dil 66.8 PFF grade in 2021 6. Ja'Varrius Johnson © Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports 67.0 PFF grade in 2021 5. Keiondre Jones Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics 70.9 PFF grade in 2021 4. Landen King AP Photo/Vasha Hunt 77.6 PFF grade in 2021 3. Sean Jackson Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics 78.9 PFF grade in 2021 2. Jarquez Hunter © Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports 80.9 PFF grade in 2021 1. Tank Bigsby © Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports 81.8 PFF grade in 2021

Auburn will look for their offensive output to go up in 2022, but that will have to happen with a new starting quarterback taking snaps for the Tigers.

