Skip to main content

Top ten Auburn Football returning offensive players PFF grades from 2021

PFF grades for returning offensive Auburn Football players

In 2021 Auburn's offensive was very streaky. There were some games where it shined, like against Ole Miss and LSU, and a couple of games where it was nonexistent, like against Georgia State and Alabama.

 A few different things caused trouble for the Auburn offense in 2021, like Bo Nix going down with an ankle injury against Mississippi State.

Auburn lost some offensive weapons to the transfer portal, including Nix, Kobe Hudson, and Tashawn Manning. While losing these players will be a big hit for Auburn, they are bringing back some studs, including Tank Bigsby, Keiondre Jones, and Landen King

Heading into the 2022 season, there are a few question marks around the Auburn offensive unit, which are the offensive line, quarterback, and wide receiver. 

Auburn fans thought heading into the offseason that these positions would be dealt with via the transfer portal, which has happened at some positions but not at others. Auburn brought in quarterbacks Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada to sure up the quarterback room. The coaching staff also brought in Dazalin Worsham to help the wide receiver room. Aside from these three players, no one else was brought on to help in the positions of need. We will have to hope that Coach Harsin and staff have done a good job coaching up the payers at these positions already on the roster for Auburn to succeed in 2022. 

Let's take a look at which Auburn returning defensive players had top ten PFF grades based on last year's performance. 

10. Alec Jackson

Alec Jackson (65)Auburn FB practice on Monday. April 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

63.9 PFF grade in 2021

9. Jordon Ingram

Jordan Ingram runs after a catch Saturday.Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

65.1 PFF grade in 2021

8. Kameron Stutts

Kameron Stutts (62)Auburn FB practice on Monday. April 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

65.3 PFF grade in 2021

7. TJ Finley

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley (1) warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

66.8 PFF grade in 2021

6. Ja'Varrius Johnson

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) catches a pass for touchdown in the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

67.0 PFF grade in 2021

5. Keiondre Jones

Keiondre Jones (58)First spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

70.9 PFF grade in 2021

4. Landen King

Auburn tight end Landen King (40) makes a one-handed grab to score a touchdown despite Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) holding his left arm during the first overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. The touchdown sent the game to a second overtime, a game won in four overtimes by Alabama, 24-22.

77.6 PFF grade in 2021

3. Sean Jackson

Sean Jackson (44) at Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

78.9 PFF grade in 2021

2. Jarquez Hunter

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) rushes during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

80.9 PFF grade in 2021

1. Tank Bigsby

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

81.8 PFF grade in 2021

Auburn will look for their offensive output to go up in 2022, but that will have to happen with a new starting quarterback taking snaps for the Tigers. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) is brought down by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back R.J. Roderick (10) in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Top ten Auburn Football returning offensive players PFF grades from 2021

By Andrew Stefaniakjust now
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) drives the ball at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Alabama Crimson Tide at halftime 51-37.
Basketball

NBA Draft expert ranks Jabari Smith as his fourth overall player

By Zac Blackerby1 hour ago
Wilkin Formby takes a picture with Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin.
Football

Auburn football is pursuing 4-star OT Wilkin Formby

By Zac Blackerby3 hours ago
Auburn baseball vs the Kentucky Wildcats.
Baseball

Auburn baseball drops the final regular season series to Kentucky

By Lindsay Crosby20 hours ago
Prosecutor Matt Hart questions witness Jimmy Rane during Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard's trial on Thursday, June 2, 2016, in Opelika, Ala. (Todd J. Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News via Pool)
Football

Auburn booster Jimmy Rane reportedly denies any booster interference with Bryan Harsin, football program

By Lance DaweMay 21, 2022
Auburn baseball's Kason Howell vs the Kentucky Wildcats.
Baseball

Auburn baseball loses game three, series to Kentucky

By Andrew StefaniakMay 21, 2022
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Football

What the New NCAA Recruiting Rule Means for Auburn

By Jack PickelMay 21, 2022
Auburn baseball's Sonny Dichiara vs Arkansas.
Baseball

Four takeaways from Auburn Baseball's game to win over Kentucky

By Andrew StefaniakMay 20, 2022