Skip to main content

Auburn football misses out on transfer portal offensive lineman

Arizona State's Ben Scott has chosen Nebraska over the Auburn Tigers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Tigers have lost out on a potentially big commitment.

Ben Scott, a veteran offensive tackle from Arizona State, has chosen Nebraska over Auburn. Scott was a three-year starter with the Sun Devils, entering the portal three weeks ago.

Scott played right tackle for ASU but according to reports the Tigers had dreams of playing him at center. He eventually decided that heading to Lincoln to play under new head coach Matt Rhule would be the best decision to make.

Despite this, Scott still had a lot of positive things to say about Auburn.

"It was pretty good," Scott said to 247Sports. "It’s been a very good weekend. Lots of fun guys, lots of fun coaches. It’s been good. A lot of cool guys, a lot of cool coaches. Brand new facility is super cool and like that light show at the stadium and they played that video over there on the video board, I thought that was crazy."

The Tigers have put a heavy emphasis on offensive lineman in recruiting, signing five thus far in the 2023 cycle. They'll look to add more through the portal soon.

Bio:

Ben Scott (St. Louis High School - Honolulu, HI)

Position: OT

Height: 6-5

Weight: 290

Must read stories

The best quarterbacks available in the transfer portal

Baumhowers to provide NIL deal for Auburn's offensive line

2023 QB Hank Brown commits to Auburn

Offensive lineman Connor Lew flips from Miami to Auburn

Auburn's early signing day is about to be big

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Ben Scott (66) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football misses out on transfer portal offensive lineman

By Lance Dawe
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws during an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Football

Auburn football reaching out to former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders

By Lance Dawe
Wendell Green vs Georgia State
Basketball

Auburn basketball nearing top 25 in updated NET rankings

By Lance Dawe
Co-defensive coordinator, Wesley McGriff, right, has a laugh during U of L's first spring football practice of 2022 on Monday afternoon. Feb. 28, 2022 As 1304 Cardinal Football
Football

Wesley McGriff officially named defensive backs coach at Auburn

By Zac Blackerby
Jeremy Garrett
Football

Jeremy Garrett named defensive line coach at Auburn

By Zac Blackerby
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (6)
Football

Podcast: Auburn football is not done building the 2023 roster

By Zac Blackerby
War Eagle
Football

Ben Aigamaua named tight ends coach at Auburn

By Lance Dawe
Auburn football pregame before the Iron Bowl.
News

Jake Thornton named offensive line coach at Auburn

By Lance Dawe