Auburn football misses out on transfer portal offensive lineman

The Tigers have lost out on a potentially big commitment.

Ben Scott, a veteran offensive tackle from Arizona State, has chosen Nebraska over Auburn. Scott was a three-year starter with the Sun Devils, entering the portal three weeks ago.

Scott played right tackle for ASU but according to reports the Tigers had dreams of playing him at center. He eventually decided that heading to Lincoln to play under new head coach Matt Rhule would be the best decision to make.

Despite this, Scott still had a lot of positive things to say about Auburn.

"It was pretty good," Scott said to 247Sports. "It’s been a very good weekend. Lots of fun guys, lots of fun coaches. It’s been good. A lot of cool guys, a lot of cool coaches. Brand new facility is super cool and like that light show at the stadium and they played that video over there on the video board, I thought that was crazy."

The Tigers have put a heavy emphasis on offensive lineman in recruiting, signing five thus far in the 2023 cycle. They'll look to add more through the portal soon.

Bio:

Ben Scott (St. Louis High School - Honolulu, HI)

Position: OT

Height: 6-5

Weight: 290

