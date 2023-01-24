Dillon Wade is bringing a ton of experience to the Plains

It's no surprise that one of the big holes that needed to be fixed was the offensive line.

Coach Freeze got to work on that immediately, bringing in transfer offensive lineman Dillon Wade.

Wade started for Tulsa in 2022, playing a total of 818 snaps at left tackle.

Let's take a look at Wade's PFF grade from the 2022 season.

Stat of the Day:

Wade finished the 2022 season with a 66.9 PFF grade.

Season Overall PFF Grade Pass Block Grade Run Block Grade 2022 66.9 66.7 68.1

What does this mean?

Well, first things first, looking at Wade's PFF grade from 2021, he made a massive leap in 2022. Wade played 39 snaps in 2021, grading out at 53.0.

This means he raised his PFF score 13.9 points from 2021 to 2022. Based on that logic, developing in the SEC will likely lead to Wade having an even better year in 2023.

It is also good to see that Wade's run block and pass block grades were similar in 2022, showing that he is a balanced tackle.

Wade has a real chance to be one of Auburn's starting tackles this season, likely at the right tackle position.

Coach Freeze has done an excellent job bringing in big boys up front to give Robby Ashford time and create holes for Jarquez Hunter.

The tides are turning up front for the Auburn Tigers. Opposing defensive linemen will be fearful when this offensive line group gets off the bus.

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch