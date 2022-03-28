Auburn cornerback Eric Reed Jr. has reentered the transfer portal

Skip to main content
Auburn football's Eric Reed Jr. has entered the transfer portal again.

Auburn cornerback Eric Reed Jr. has entered the transfer portal again. He announced via his Twitter page that he was entering the portal on January 10th earlier this year. Reports from 247Sports have come out Monday that he has put his name in the portal once again. 

Reed was once a 4-star prospect in the 2020 class that possessed a lot of upset due to his size and athleticism. He played in two games during his two seasons with the Auburn Tigers. 

Auburn has a loaded defensive backfield entering the 2022 season and it is expected for players all throughout the country to see several players leave their respective programs throughout the spring once they get a better view of how coaching staffs create two-deeps throughout all of college football. 

Reed did not have a clear-cut path to playing time in the 2022 season and his reentry into the transfer portal makes sense. 

Reed is a Shreveport, Louisana native who has decent size and a former 4-star potential. It's easy to see what a coach or a program could see in his game who needs to build at the cornerback position. 

This was his scouting report on his 247Sports page by Gabe Brooks when he was being recruited. 

Big-framed defensive back with good height. Appears to have good length as well. Should have high frame potential with plenty of space to add bulk. Versatile DB who has played corner, nickel, and safety, as well as spots on offense. Disruptive at the catch point. Physical at corner and will mix it up with receivers. Shows impressive top-end speed. Verified sub-11.00 100-meter time in spring of sophomore year (10.90). Capable tackler who can provide the big hit. Strong against the run and fights through perimeter blocks to make plays. Gets too handsy at times, including mid-route. Tackling technique consistency can improve. Technically raw in coverage and can play more fluid. Legitimate high-major DB prospect who projects to safety and could play either spot there, or provide position flex at nickel or even corner in some situations. Could become multi-year P5 starter with long-term NFL Draft ceiling.

