Auburn transfer target QB Grayson McCall withdraws from transfer portal

One of the biggest names in the transfer portal has decided to withdraw.

Grayson McCall, quarterback for Coastal Carolina and the No. 1 signal-caller in the portal, has decided he will be staying in Conway for his final season, per On3.

Rumored to be transferring after last season, the QB reaffirmed his commitment to the Chanticleers by exclaiming "I piss teal", but this offseason is different - Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell resigned to take the head spot at Liberty University, vacated by Hugh Freeze just weeks ago when he came to Auburn.

The Chanticleers QB has set records over his three years at the helm of the Coastal Carolina offense, throwing for over 8000 yards with 78 touchdown passes to only eight interceptions and winning the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year award three straight seasons.

McCall graded out at an 87.9 this past season per Pro Football Focus, his third straight season with a score above 85. He peaked at 7th out of 213 eligible passers in 2020 with a score of 92.4, while coming in 16th in 2021 at 91.0 and 30th in 2022 with a 87.9 score. Rumors indicate that there was something academically holding McCall back form transferring, but nothing has been confirmed.

The Auburn Tigers will now turn their attention elsewhere.

