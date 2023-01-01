Skip to main content

Auburn transfer target QB Grayson McCall withdraws from transfer portal

Grayson McCall was the No. 1 quarterback in the portal market.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

One of the biggest names in the transfer portal has decided to withdraw.

Grayson McCall, quarterback for Coastal Carolina and the No. 1 signal-caller in the portal, has decided he will be staying in Conway for his final season, per On3.

Rumored to be transferring after last season, the QB reaffirmed his commitment to the Chanticleers by exclaiming "I piss teal", but this offseason is different - Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell resigned to take the head spot at Liberty University, vacated by Hugh Freeze just weeks ago when he came to Auburn.

The Chanticleers QB has set records over his three years at the helm of the Coastal Carolina offense, throwing for over 8000 yards with 78 touchdown passes to only eight interceptions and winning the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year award three straight seasons.

McCall graded out at an 87.9 this past season per Pro Football Focus, his third straight season with a score above 85. He peaked at 7th out of 213 eligible passers in 2020 with a score of 92.4, while coming in 16th in 2021 at 91.0 and 30th in 2022 with a 87.9 score. Rumors indicate that there was something academically holding McCall back form transferring, but nothing has been confirmed.

The Auburn Tigers will now turn their attention elsewhere.

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) throws the ball during warms ups prior to an NCAA football game against Georgia State on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Football

Auburn transfer target QB Grayson McCall withdraws from transfer portal

By Lance Dawe
Nov 11, 2017; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers running bak Kerryon Johnson (21) runs behind the block of lineman Marquel Harrell (77) and scores a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Former Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson jokes with Detroit Lions fan on Twitter over wrong jersey

By Lance Dawe
Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Elijah McAllister (1) celebrates a Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) interception in the first half. The Florida Gators lead 21-0 at the half over the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday afternoon, October 9, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2021 Flgai 100921 Gatorgamevandy
Football

Elijah McAllister offers experience where Auburn lacks depth

By Zac Blackerby
Colby Wooden vs Arkansas
Football

Auburn DL Colby Wooden: NFL Draft scouting report, prediction, analysis

By Matthew Redding
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Camden Brown (17) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football WR depth chart: to rely on deep room in 2023

By Lance Dawe
Auburn cornerback JD Rhym pregame before Auburn vs Mercer.
Football

23 things things are looking forward to in 2023 for Auburn football

By Matthew Redding
Jaylin Williams vs Georgia State
Basketball

Auburn basketball projected as a single-digit seed in latest bracketology

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Robby Ashford (9) gets team hyped up before the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Austin Perryman/ AU Athletics
Football

Robby Ashford sends a message before the start of 2023

By Zac Blackerby