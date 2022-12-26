Skip to main content

Post Christmas assessment: What Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers need to do to moving forward

Here are three things Freeze and his staff need to accomplish as we move into the new year.
It was a Merry Christmas for the Auburn Tigers.

And now, they're hoping for a Happy Hugh Year.

As it stands, the Tigers' class has skyrocketed up inside the top 20 after Hugh Freeze and his staff went to work on the recruiting trail this month, racking up flip after flip and landing the biggest name of their 2023 class on Early Signing Day; Keldric Faulk.

There's been a Freeze warning in effect over Auburn, Alabama for a few weeks. Here are three things the Tigers need to do in order to keep that going.

Find the WR coach

This is the only major position on the staff that has not been filled - both coordinators and every other position coach has been hired.

Right now, all signs point to Jacob Peeler becoming the next receivers coach at Auburn. He is currently holding the same position at Missouri. He has previously spent four seasons with the California Golden Bears and three seasons with the Ole Miss Rebels.

He signed five-star receiver and former Auburn Tigers Demetris Robertson at Cal. He also recruited Elijah Moore (2,441 receiving yards) and Johnathan Mingo (1,705 yards) during his time at Ole Miss. 

Continue to build on the offensive line

Auburn has signed/portaled six offensive lineman in for their 2023 recruiting class. While that number is impressive, Freeze and his staff would be wise to make sure it continues to go up.

There's reason to believe they will. The Tigers desperately need help in the trenches, and after picking up the No. 2 OT in the portal just a few days ago, things are continuing to trend in the right direction.

Identify a transfer portal QB

The Tigers have had a cup of coffee with a few transfer portal players up until this point but have yet to land their desired portal QB. According to reports, Auburn is currently in conversation with former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders, but seems like it may be best for Hugh Freeze to identify a few signal-callers (some whom have not entered the portal yet) and to wait.

If Freeze can get his guy, then it needs to happen as soon as possible. But the staff has to identify him first. No rushing a good decision here.

Some of the major contenders for quarterbacks in the portal - Nebraska, Florida, Iowa, UCLA, Kentucky, and BYU - have all found their QBs. If Auburn has not found their guy, it would not make sense to rush and take a chance on a player they don't necessarily want.

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze talks duringAuburn football signing day presser on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Post Christmas assessment: What Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers need to do to moving forward

