Auburn, Georgia Clash Receives Updated TV Network After Week 6

The Auburn Tigers are set to take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, and the clash of the two historic rivals has received its updated game time and TV network assignment.

Auburn and Georgia will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CDT at Sanford Stadium, and the game will air on ESPN, according to the SEC. The game was originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CDT, but the specific network was left undetermined until after Week 6, which turned out to be the most exciting weekend football fans have witnessed thus far.

This may shock Auburn fans, and likely confuse fans of other teams around the league, as No. 6 Alabama at No. 14 Tennessee and No. 13 Missouri at No. 8 Ole Miss are also slated to start at 2:30 p.m. CDT. The Crimson Tide’s trip to Rocky Top will air on ABC while Missouri’s matchup against the Rebels — a top-15 contest — was bumped to SEC Network.

Nonetheless, Auburn is fresh off a bye week after starting 3-2 with losses to Florida and Tennessee. Quarterback Byrum Brown and the offense have certainly underperformed up to this point, and the Tigers’ remaining October stretch of at Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss looks increasingly more difficult.

Additionally, there have been rumors circulating online over the past few days about the status of star linebacker Xavier Atkins. Fans have speculated about a possible suspension, but nothing has been confirmed. That’s definitely a storyline to watch, as well, as Atkins is undoubtedly one of Auburn’s best players.

Georgia, on the other hand, defeated Alabama 20-17 in a highly emotional game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday. The Bulldogs posted 455 yards on total offense, with 206 of those on the ground behind 120 rushing yards from Dwight Phillips Jr.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are the new No. 1 team in the country, according to the newly released AP Top 25 on Sunday, and they are now 5-0 with one of the most impressive wins of any team this season.

Auburn stands as an 18.5-point underdog, but the emotional hangover aspect of the matchup could be one of the few things that may swing in the Tigers’ favor.

With Smart at the helm, it’s unlikely that Georgia’s locker room completely overlooks Auburn, especially in a rivalry game, but it’s something that isn’t completely impossible.