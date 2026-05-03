How a New Auburn Coach is Aiding in the Recruitment of WR Prospect

Though much of the Auburn Tigers' coaching staff is new, their prior efforts are still helping in the recruitment of many key prospects. One such prospect, Jordyn Murray, recently received an offer from Auburn, and he told Auburn Tigers on SI that it was “surreal” to him because one Tiger coach has persisted on his trail for multiple years.

Murray is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound wide receiver prospect in the class of 2028 who currently plays high school football at Tampa Bay Tech in Tampa, Fla. He is currently rated as a three-star prospect who is the 89th-best wide receiver in the class as well as the 75th-best player from the Sunshine State.

After he received his offer, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Murray to chat all things Auburn, including how one new Auburn coach has aided in his recruitment.

“Getting the offer was a surreal feeling,” he said, “because Coach Jeris [McIntyre] has been recruiting me since I was in the 8th grade. I’ve noticed [the coaches’] ability to make somebody feel at home.”

McIntyre is another new acquisition for the Tigers, as he came over from UCF after serving as their Director of High School Relations. Now the Director of High School and Alumni Relations with the Tigers, McIntyre was a team captain at Auburn in 2003, and he made it to the NFL through the Tigers, so his connection to the Plains runs deep.

In fact, McIntyre’s time in the NFL is exact, living proof of what Murray said stands out the most to him about Auburn.

“What stands out to me about Auburn is their ability to get guys to the next level,” he said, “which is a dream of mine.”

So, how has McIntyre’s influence affected Murray’s recruitment, especially when he holds offers from top programs like Florida, Miami and Colorado?

“Auburn is definitely in my top 5,” he said. “I’m hoping to get up there this summer.”

As for the rest of his waning high school career, Murray is focused on continuing the grind and becoming the best version of himself.

“I have to approach the rest of my years being more of a leader and working even harder,” he said. “My ideal college fit is just being dominant and developing me as a player and a person.”

If Auburn can snag Murray away from other top programs, it will not only be a big recruiting win for the Tigers, but also for McIntyre, who has been working on Murray for quite some time now.

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