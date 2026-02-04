Auburn Impresses Top-Ranked 2027 Offensive Lineman

Since Alex Golesh and the Auburn Tigers have put together an impressive transfer portal class, the staff has begun to focus on the team’s future. They effectively saved a roster that lost nearly 40 players, but that’s just one area of roster building.

Golesh has managed to put together the 22nd-ranked recruiting class in the country for 2026. Even then, he’s taking it a step further. He’s not stopping with this year’s high school seniors.

Reed Ramsier, the 15th-ranked offensive lineman in the 2027 class, visited Auburn recently for the program’s annual Junior Day. He, among many others, found himself to be quite impressed with Golesh and his program, and Auburn reportedly has moved up his list.

“I’d say Auburn is towards the top for me,” Ramsier said. “It definitely rose up my board from two months ago to now. They’re up there for sure.”

Two months ago, much was uncertain on the Plains, particularly with how Alex Golesh would be running his Auburn team. In the time since, he’s established himself as a noteworthy figure among the Auburn faithful and has garnered the support of not only Auburn fans but also recruits and transfers.

Golesh’s offensive line, like many other aspects of the team, was quite a skeleton crew for the first few weeks of his tenure. Many notable big men, such as offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin, hit the portal while others, like center Connor Lew, hit the draft, leaving 18-year-old Kail Ellis as the lone returning starter, as he started when Lew went down with an injury.

Golesh has signed several top transfers to fill the gaps on his new offensive line, including Deryc Plazz, Kenneth McManus IV, TJ Hedrick, Jacob Strand, Cole Best and Stanton Ramil, among others. He’s also managed to recruit some young players to manage the future of the trenches, like Wilson Zerier, Parker Pritchett and Mason Mathis.

Despite a shaky start to Golesh’s tenure, he’s managed to string together a roster that should serve him well come August, but he seems to be far from finished, as Ramsier is far from the first 2027 prospect to complement Golesh and his Auburn staff.

At this rate, Golesh could find himself the leader of one of the best 2027 classes in the country, but he’ll have to close the deal on several highly interested, uncommitted prospects first.

