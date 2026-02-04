Top Offensive Line Recruit Has Auburn Among His Finalists

The Auburn Tigers have made quite an impressive comeback in recruiting this year, especially after losing over 40 players to the transfer portal. This run comes with a chance to nab a top offensive lineman recruit.

As Golesh has rebuilt his roster, several key big men have found their way onto the Plains, though the Tigers’ future in the offensive line remains uncertain. That could change if the Tigers can snag Jatori Williams, a highly rated offensive lineman out of Phenix City, Ala.

Though the Tigers have reloaded impressively at the wide receiver and quarterback positions, another key spot on the field has been tuned up well despite significant losses: the offensive line. The addition of Williams would be huge.

What happens next for the Auburn Tigers? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Auburn Tigers news delivered to your inbox daily!

Williams is a four-star recruit who’s currently rated as the sixth-best offensive lineman in the 2027 class, as well as the third-best overall player from the state of Alabama. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound monster announced on Tuesday that Auburn had cracked his top nine schools, though there’s some stiff competition.

Also represented on Williams’ list are National Champion runner-up Miami, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida State, Missouri, Alabama and Florida. Currently, there are no predictions as to where he’ll land.

After a disappointing 2025 season under Hugh Freeze, not a single majority starter returned to the Plains for the 2026 season. Some, like Xavier Chaplin, hit the transfer portal, while others, like Connor Lew, headed off to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Golesh has reloaded the protectors of his quarterback, Byrum Brown, though, with several key names making their way to the Plains through the transfer portal. Significant names in the new Tiger trenches include Deryc Plazz, Kenneth McManus IV, TJ Hedrick, Jacob Strand, Cole Best and Stanton Ramil, among others. He’s also managed to recruit some young players in the 2026 class, like Wilson Zerier, Parker Pritchett and Mason Mathis.

Though the Tigers are set for this season, the long-term future of the program still remains uncertain, and the addition of Williams to a Tiger 2027 class that currently consists of a single recruit could be the start of a significant uptick in recruiting.

For now, Golesh and company will have to keep working to sway top talent like Williams, along with other significant potential signees in the 2027 class.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI