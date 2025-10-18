Auburn's Keys to Stopping Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy
Missouri's Ahmad Hardy is the best running back the Auburn Tigers will face all season.
If they cannot stop him, Missouri will leave Jordan-Hare Stadium victorious, and Auburn will be in a complete program freefall. While Hardy is not the flashiest back, he gains yards in chunks and remains effective for the entire game while leading the SEC in both rushing (782 yards) and touchdowns (nine).
When he transferred from Louisiana-Monroe, people thought Hardy would see a decline. However, since arriving in Columbia, he's averaged 130.3 yards per game, 17.7 more than with the Warhawks. The Tigers will need to buckle their chinstraps a bit tighter.
Familiarity
Saturday will not be the first time that Hardy visited the Plains.
Last season, he was the only bright spot as Auburn hosted ULM in a 48-14 money game. The then-freshman ran for 60 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown. Last year's version of Hardy looks remarkably similar to this season's incarnation.
The significant difference remains the talent level around him, especially along the offensive line. When he takes the snap, the sophomore explodes to the line at full speed. Granted, Auburn didn't really contain him a year ago. Instead, their offense put enough pressure on ULM, forcing the offense to play from behind, minimizing its effect on the game.
Technical Tackles Stop Tailbacks
Hardy runs behind his pads like a 230-pound rusher. Under those circumstances, his contact balance and ability to disregard arm tackles make him a headcase. When he breaks into the second and third levels, some opponents will attempt to deliver a shoulder shot instead of wrapping up and driving through the target.
Auburn, on paper, boasts the 11th-best rushing defense in all of FBS, averaging 86.5 yards a game. Still, Hardy isn't going to the ground because of an arm tackle.
Set the Edge
While that seems obvious, Hardy loves to bounce the ball to the outside, plenty of times running to the right side of the offensive line. Auburn hems in the back with the edges playing schematically sound football. Crashing down vacates the exact spot where Hardy wants to go.
Bottom Line
Hardy isn't the conference's leading rusher for nothing. He was to meet Auburn on their side of the line with a head of steam. The defense needs to clog lanes and play gap sound. Freelancing or deviation from the plan gives Missouri the advantage, and that could be costly.