Auburn Lands Critical Roster Win, Senior Edge Rusher Returning in 2026

The Auburn Tigers have scored a significant roster victory from the NCAA.

Senior edge rusher Chris Murray has been granted another year of eligibility, according to his social media post on Instagram. Murray submitted a waiver at the conclusion of last season, applying for an extra season with the Tigers, and he is now set to return to the Plains for his second campaign in the orange and blue.

Murray landed at Auburn last offseason after entering the transfer portal following three years at Sam Houston State. He played for the Bearkats from 2022-24, but only recorded significant production in 2023 and 2024, totaling 50 total tackles, including 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles over the two seasons, per ESPN.

The Wichita Falls, Texas, native also spent the 2021 season with the TCU Horned Frogs, but redshirted as a true freshman.

In his one year at Auburn in 2025, Murray saw action in all 12 games on the edge, recording 15 total tackles with 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble, according to ESPN. His best performance of the season came in his return to the Lone Star State, during which he posted four tackles, including one sack, in the Tigers’ loss at Texas A&M.

Murray also tallied two sacks and a forced fumble in Auburn’s blowout win over Mercer in late November.

This is huge news for head coach Alex Golesh and company, as Auburn’s new defensive staff is seeking a primary edge rusher in 2026. With departures of projected first-round NFL draft pick Keldric Faulk and senior Keyron Crawford, Murray will serve as an important veteran piece to the diverse group of edge rushers.

Ole Miss transfer Da’Shawn Womack and Missouri transfer Nate Johnson, who are both seniors, signed with Auburn through the portal over the offseason. Womack, Johnson and Murray are the only three seniors in the edge rusher room, and they are set to lead an extremely talented arsenal of younger Tigers.

Sophomore Jared Smith is certainly a name that stands out initially, as the 6-foot-6, 260-pound former four-star played in 11 games last season and recorded five tackles. Smith also notched two tackles in his freshman campaign, and his promising upside makes him one of Auburn’s most exciting players to watch in 2026.

True freshman Jaquez Wilkes, sophomore Joe Phillips and redshirt freshman J.J. Faulk are some other younger players who could etch themselves into the rotation.

Overall, Murray’s return is extremely crucial for the Tigers’ defensive front heading into Golesh’s inaugural season. His veteran leadership and past experience are set to bode well for one of Auburn’s biggest question marks – pass rush.