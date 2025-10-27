Auburn Linebacker Named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week
In a SEC matchup where Auburn football juggled quarterbacks, playcalls and tactics on offense, Auburn’s defense continued to shine through. Led by Xavier Atkins, the latest SEC co-defensive Player of the Week, the team managed to limit a high-flying, balanced Arkansas offense to just 24 points; Atkins’ defense hasn’t allowed any team to surpass that number this season.
Though Rayshawn Pleasant dazzled with two interceptions in the fourth quarter, the standout, consistent player on Auburn’s defense was clearly LSU transfer Xavier Atkins. The sophomore filled out his stat sheet with 13 tackles, four of which were for loss, as well as a forced fumble and two sacks.
He didn’t do it against a weak offense, either; the Razorbacks, coming into this past Saturday, were the top-ranked offense in the SEC by yards per game, as well as a top-five offense in the conference in points scored. The Tigers limited an offense that averaged 37 points per game to just 24 as players like Atkins squashed a powerful run attack and forced the Hogs to lean on the passing game.
Atkins contributed to the Tigers’ incredible fourth-quarter stand against the Razorbacks in a big way, forcing a fumble from O’Mega Blake, the Hogs’ leading receiver in both the game and on the season. Atkins’ forced fumble marked the second of four straight turnovers forced by the Auburn defense to crush the Razorbacks’ hope of their first SEC win.
The job is far from finished for Atkins, though; he and the Tigers will journey back home to the Plains this Saturday to take on the Kentucky Wildcats, a team that’s struggled on offense, so Atkins could find himself the recipient of another top award if he keeps his momentum going.
Kentucky has a -5 turnover differential on the season, so the Tigers’ defense may find the opportunity to feast on Wildcat mistakes and continue to garner forward momentum before a tough end to the schedule against Vanderbilt and Alabama.
The Kentucky game will kick at 6:30 p.m. CDT in Jordan-Hare Stadium and will be televised on the SEC Network.