The Auburn Tigers are 7-4 entering the final week of the season, and they seek their first Iron Bowl win since 2019 on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Auburn is bowl-eligible for the first time in three years, but Alex Golesh and company know that achieving a bowl appearance isn’t the standard on the Plains — especially with the College Football Playoff expanding to 24 teams next season.

However, it certainly takes stepping stones to rebuild a program after five consecutive seven-loss seasons, and that’s exactly what Golesh is doing.

As the Tigers ride a three-game winning streak into Tuscaloosa, Ala., let’s take a look at Auburn’s updated bowl projections from various outlets following its blowout wins over Mississippi State and Samford.

ESPN — Kyle Bonagura

Bonagura, one of ESPN’s “bowl gurus,” currently has the Tigers slated to face South Florida in the United Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa on Friday, Dec. 18, at 1:30 p.m. CST.

This would certainly make it one of the most intriguing bowl matchups of the season, as Golesh spent three campaigns with the Bulls from 2023-25 before taking the Auburn job. Golesh certainly turned South Florida’s program around, leading the Bulls to a 9-3 regular season just a few years after they went 1-11 in 2022.

This season, though, with new head coach Brian Hartline, South Florida is currently sitting at just 6-5 overall through 11 games.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

ESPN — Mark Schlabach

Schlabach, ESPN’s other bowl game forecaster, predicts Auburn to play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against UCF on Jan. 2 in Memphis, Tenn.

The Tigers and Golden Knights haven’t met since the 2017 Peach Bowl, when UCF defeated Gus Malzahn’s squad 34-27 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Auburn was coming off a tough loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship — a win over the Bulldogs would’ve sent quarterback Jarrett Stidham and company to the College Football Playoff as a two-loss team, but the Tigers fell short.

UCF also stands at 6-5 this season with one more contest at Colorado remaining. The highlight of the Golden Knights’ 2026 season is their 39-31 upset of then-No. 2 BYU in Orlando on Oct. 24.

CBS Sports

Finally, CBS Sports slates Auburn to play Minnesota in the JLAB Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 29, at 1 p.m. CST.

The Tigers would make their second return to the Birmingham Bowl this decade after falling to Houston 17-13 in Bryan Harsin’s first season on the Plains in 2021.

Similar to South Florida and UCF, Minnesota is also 6-5, and its best win this season came against Iowa at home in October. Another factor that makes it slightly more interesting is that former Auburn wide receiver Perry Thompson transferred to Minnesota over the offseason and is now suiting up for the Golden Gophers.